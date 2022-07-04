SUBARU OUTBACK RECORDS STRONG JUNE SALES

Subaru Outback sells 1,017 units in the month of June

Year to date, BRZ is up 83.4 per cent versus the same time last year

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) saw a strong performance from the Outback for the month of June, with 1,017 units sold. This marked a 43.4 per cent increase over June 2021. Year to date, the Subaru Outback has sold 5,838 models, a 16.7 per cent increase over the same time last year.

Remaining one of the strongest models in the Subaru lineup, the 2023 Outback will receive exciting updates including new exterior styling, revised infotainment, and a host of new in-vehicle technologies such as USB-C ports and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Subaru BRZ continues its strong year following the launch of the second-generation model last year. The 2+2 sports coupe is 83.4 per cent up in sales over the same period in 2021, accounting for a 141 unit increase year to date. This next-generation model continues to offer an appealing package: low vehicle weight, an ultra-low centre of gravity, and precision steering and handling in an affordable rear-wheel-drive platform.

"We are pleased as we continue to deliver tremendous value, safety and reliability to our customers in June," explained SCI chairman, president and CEO, Yasushi Enami. "We want to go above and beyond to meet the needs of Canadians with our strong dealer network, customer service and award-winning vehicle line-up."

June 2022 3,577 Month's actual 5,250 Previous year (same month) -1,673 Difference -31.9 % MTD sales vs. STLY 21,867 2022 YTD 27,212 2021 YTD -5,345 Difference -19.6 % YTD sales vs. STLY 11,163 Q2 2022 15,952 Q2 2021 -4,789 Difference 30.0 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]