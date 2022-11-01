Best October ever for Outback; 19 per cent increase over last October

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) is pleased to report that the Outback saw its best October ever, with 1,210 units retailed. This translates to a 19 per cent increase over October 2021 and a 3.6 per cent increase over the previous best October, recorded in 2020.

The 2023 Outback was a recent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ winner, achieving a TSP or higher for its 15th consecutive year. The 2023 model year brought with it a refresh, consisting of new looks, trim levels, and in-vehicle technology.

"Our Canadian dealers are united in our success," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "Our award-winning line-up continues to drive results and as we enter these winter months, we will maintain our momentum – providing safe, quality and reliable vehicles to our valued Canadians customers."

About Subaru Canada , Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

