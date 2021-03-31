Subaru Named Best Overall Brand, Most Trusted Brand and Best Performance Brand In 2021 Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards

Subaru named best overall brand, most trusted brand and best performance brand

Brand achieves highest average score across all ratings for non-luxury models

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) today announced it has been honoured in three major categories of the 2021 Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards, including Best Overall Brand, Most Trusted Brand and Best Performance Brand. With this year's acknowledgement, Subaru has now won Most Trusted Brand for seven consecutive years, in addition to its second consecutive and fourth time for Best Overall Brand award and five total Best Performance Brand awards.

As recipient of the Best Overall Brand award, Subaru achieved the highest average score across all ratings of non-luxury models, in addition to its Most Trusted Brand and Best Performance Brand titles. Kelley Blue Book shoppers selected Subaru based on the automaker's reputation for delivering safe, spacious, fuel-efficient vehicles that satisfy the needs of both everyday consumers and those seeking increased utility and performance at the right price point.

"Subaru owners get more than just a promise on safety and reliability; Subaru vehicles come with a lifetime of dedication from our Subaru family to yours," said Yasushi Enami, chairman, president and CEO of Subaru Canada, Inc. "This recognition symbolizes the values of confidence, loyalty and inspiring performance, which Subaru builds its foundation upon."

Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards recognize automakers' impressive achievements in creating and maintaining brand attributes that capture the enthusiasm of the new vehicle buying public. Winners are chosen based on consumer automotive perception data from Kelley Blue Book's Brand Watch study.

Brand Watch is an online brand and model perception tracking study, which taps into more than 12,000 in-market new-vehicle shoppers in the U.S. annually on KBB.com. The highly comprehensive study offers insight into how shoppers perceive important factors driving their purchase decisions and captures brand/model familiarity and loyalty among new-car shoppers.

For more information about the 2021 Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards, please visit https://www.kbb.com/articles/awards/brand-image-awards/.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

