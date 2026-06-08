Subaru Canada Announces New Chairman, President and CEO

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada Inc. (SCI) would like to introduce the newly appointed Chairman, President and CEO, Yoichi Hori. Hori-san replaces the previous Chairman, President and CEO, Tomohiro Kubota, after his three-year and four-month term. SCI wishes to thank Kubota-san for his dedication and transformative leadership throughout his tenure.

Yoichi Hori continues to serve as Managing Executive Officer of Subaru Corporation and Chairman and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru Canada Inc.

"I would like to express my gratitude towards Tomohiro Kubota for exceptional leadership and dedication, making significant contributions to the growth and success of the Subaru business in Canada," said Hori. "I'm excited to build on this strong foundation and lead Subaru Canada."

SCI is excited to be under Hori's leadership, benefitting from his depth of experience and multi-market positions.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow Subaru Canada on socials.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

Julie Lychak, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Sponsorships, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]