MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc., (SCI) is excited to announce that, to close out Earth Week 2026, an additional contribution of $100,000 to Parks Canada to support conservation and restoration action has been made.

Subaru Canada continues to align with conservation and restoration initiatives taking place in national parks, national marine conservation areas, and national historic sites administered by Parks Canada.

From coast to coast to coast, Parks Canada is driving bold restoration efforts--protecting vulnerable wood turtle hatchlings in La Mauricie, partnering with the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation to track climate impacts on the Porcupine Caribou Herd, and revitalizing salmon ecosystems in national parks on the shores of both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

"Nature lies at the heart of our Canadian identity and is a source of pride for all Canadians, while also contributing to our economic strength. Protecting our natural heritage is a shared responsibility, and it is essential that governments, communities, and the private sector work together to achieve it. I thank Subaru for their continued support for conservation and restoration initiatives, which will help us safeguard our iconic landscapes and wildlife for present and future generations," said the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature.

"Canada's network of protected areas plays a vital role in addressing the impacts of climate change while offering visitors meaningful opportunities to connect with nature," said Natalie Provost, Secretary of State for Nature. "Contributions like this provide tangible ways for industry partners to support the protection and restoration of healthy ecosystems, advance the recovery of species at risk through the important work undertaken by Parks Canada and its partners, and ultimately, help preserve Canada's natural heritage for generations to come."

"Parks Canada is performing boots-on-the-ground conservation and restoration initiatives in areas that need it most," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Yoichi Hori. "By continuing to contribute to this fund, we aim to ensure that we will be able to continue to responsibly explore this country for generations."

About Parks Canada

On behalf of the people of Canada, Parks Canada, in collaboration with Indigenous partners, interested parties, and other levels of government, conserves and restores ecosystems, habitats, and species located in national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas; enables people to discover and connect with history and nature; and helps sustain the economic value of these places for local and regional communities.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow Subaru Canada on social media.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

Julie Lychak, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Sponsorships, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]