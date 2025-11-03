Starting MSRP of $52,495, $4,000 less than the 2024 model

Range increased by more than 25% compared to previous Solterra EV models

Equipped with North American Charging Standard (NACS) port

Produces 338 combined horsepower from upgraded powertrain

Charging time from 10-80% in approximately 30 minutes, thanks to improved battery preconditioning and charging speeds up to approximately 150 kW in ideal conditions 2

Standard Symmetrical Full-Time All-wheel Drive, 210 millimetres of ground clearance

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI), today announced pricing of the 2026 Solterra. The new Solterra all-electric SUV adds significant improvements to overall driving performance, efficiency, styling, and cabin comfort. The 2026 Solterra comes with Symmetrical Full-Time All-wheel Drive and a suite of Subaru EyeSight driver-assistance technologies. An all-new, 14-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility comes standard. The Solterra is available in Solterra AWD trim with a Luxury and Technology package available, coming with all the improvements listed for less than the 2024 model.

Upgraded All-Electric Platform

The new 2026 Subaru Solterra is powered by a 77.0-kWh lithium-ion battery, providing an estimated range of up to 446 kilometres in ideal conditions¹, up more than 25 per cent compared to the outgoing model. Thanks to a newly added battery preconditioning system, when navigating to a charging station or activated by the driver, the Solterra's battery works to maintain optimal charging temperature, especially in cold weather3.

A new all-wheel drive system integrates independent front and rear motor outputs for superb driving performance on- and off-road. The front and rear motors are managed with an improved controller, enabling more flexible drive power distribution and drive power control in wet and dry conditions.

Compared to the outgoing 2024 Solterra AWD, the 2026 Solterra receives a more powerful front and rear motor to make 338 horsepower, a 57 per cent increase in power. The Solterra can rocket from 0-100 km/h in less than 5 seconds.

The 2026 Solterra's new high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack charges from 10% to 80% in approximately 30 minutes with DCFC at speeds of approximately 150 kW in ideal conditions2. Standard NACS charging ports allow Subaru EV owners to charge at more than 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America4. The Solterra offers convenient Level 1 or Level 2 charging compatibility with an improved 11kW onboard charger.

Pure EV All-Terrain Capability

The new 2026 Subaru Solterra with Subaru's Symmetrical Full-Time All-wheel Drive system provides increased capability off-road. X-MODE Dual-Mode System with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes with Grip Control and Downhill Assist Control offer confidence in low-grip or off-road conditions. The 5-seat SUV includes 210 millimetres of ground clearance for genuine off-roading – a Subaru hallmark.

Refinements to the suspension and electric power steering have been made for better handling and responsiveness. New all-wheel drive control predicts the load applied to the front and rear tires and optimizes power distribution and suspension to reduce roll and sway, giving a better sense of control and a smoother ride.

Improved Technology

The new 2026 Subaru Solterra adds several significant technology improvements for driver and passenger comfort. An all-new 14-inch Subaru Multimedia touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility quickly relays entertainment, weather, and vehicle information. New, wireless 15W smartphone chargers for the driver and front passenger are standard and rear, high-power USB-C charge points keep devices ready while on the go.

The Solterra also includes a suite of EyeSight driver-assist technologies, including Pre-Collision Braking, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitors, Lane Departure Alert, a panoramic view monitor, Emergency Stop Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, and more.

Sophisticated Styling

The front of the new 2026 Solterra debuts an all-new Subaru EV lighting signature with a six-star illuminated logo, redesigned headlamps, a new front bumper design, and newly designed 20- and 18-inch wheels. Around the back, a new rear badge, rear gate garnish, and spoiler bring a distinctive nighttime lighting presence and improve aerodynamic performance.

Inside, the Solterra's bright cabin is enhanced by a low-centre touchscreen and an open greenhouse for a better view of the road ahead. Metallic finishes along the dash emphasize the horizontal themes, and a wide centre console creates a centralized hub for devices and personal items for easy storage.

With certain colours, the 2026 Solterra features new body-colour wheel arch mouldings for a sleeker, urban look. Available 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels punctuate the Solterra's curb appeal, and available two-tone colour configurations add a unique touch to the capable SUV.

The 2026 Solterra is available at dealerships nationwide.

Model MSRP Package MSRP EVP Solterra AWD $52,495 - $55,352 Solterra AWD with Luxury Package $52,495 $3,000 $58,352 Solterra AWD with Technology Package $52,495 $6,000 $61,352

Estimated Vehicle Price (EVP) includes MSRP/Freight PDI/AC charge/maximum Dealer fees/maximum other fees and charges,

and excludes taxes, license, insurance and registration.

1 Based on Natural Resources Canada's (NRCan) approved guidelines. Refer to NRCan's Fuel Consumption Guide available at https://fcr-ccc.nrcan-rncan.gc.ca/en for more information. Full battery charge and ideal conditions are required. Figures will vary with driving and charging habits, speed, accessory use, weather and temperature, battery age, vehicle condition and road condition. In non-ideal conditions, figures may worsen by more than 50%. Battery capacity decreases with time and use, which will further reduce range. See owner's manual for details. 2 Charging times and capacities are estimated based on ideal conditions and infrastructure. In cold weather, charging time will increase and charging capacity will decrease. Charging may not be possible when the battery is overly cold. Drive battery conditions, charger specifications, charging infrastructure, and charging frequency can also negatively affect charging. See owner's manual for details. 3 At temperatures as low as -10°C while using the vehicle's battery preconditioning system. 4 Anticipated in 2025, date to be determined.

