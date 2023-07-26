New suspension tuned by STI

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. is pleased to announce the performance-focused 2024 Subaru BRZ tS made its Global Debut at Subiefest California on Sunday, July 23. The new trim level offers the best performance and handling capability in a BRZ ever thanks to STI-tuned suspension and a Brembo braking system. For the first time, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is now standard on a Subaru model equipped with a manual transmission. With 2024 marking the return of the BRZ tS to the model line, this top trim level will be available nationwide at Subaru dealerships early next year.

The BRZ tS comes equipped with STI-tuned front and rear Hitachi dampers to maximize its lightweight, ultra-low centre of gravity and precision handling, resulting in greater flexibility and better control and stability. A high-performance Brembo braking system, including gold-painted 4-piston front calipers, gold-painted 2-piston rear calipers and larger pads and rotors, enhances stopping power, fade resistance, and pedal feel. The BRZ tS also has 18-inch wheels mounted with 215/40 R18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires for superior grip and quicker turn-in.

Offered for the first time on any Subaru model with a manual transmission is EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The award-winning safety system includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking System, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. All 2024 Subaru BRZ models equipped with a manual transmission will include EyeSight as standard equipment.

The latest generation BRZ has bold styling that is as impressive as its handling prowess. The overall impression is modern, agile, and powerful, with focused and functional aerodynamic details. The tidy coupe design cuts through the air with a low and wide frontal area set off by large functional air intakes and a low grille capped by proud fender arches that allow just enough room for suspension points. At the rear of the car, the large rear fenders and wide track flow into dual exhausts for a low and wide stance. This visual heft is lightened by a narrow greenhouse and rear deck that flow into a dramatic upturned "ducktail" rear spoiler.

Externally, the BRZ tS is distinguished by tS badging in the front grille and on the rear decklid. The exterior foldable mirrors and roof-mounted shark fin antenna come in a Crystal Black Silica finish. The tS will be available in the same colours as the other 2024 BRZ models, all of which will be complemented by standard 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in a unique dark grey finish.

Inside, the BRZ tS cabin is wrapped in black upholstery with tS-only contrasting blue stitching on the front seat bolsters, leather-wrapped steering wheel, shifter boot and parking brake boot. Standard performance-design front seats with height-adjustable head restraints feature a blue leather accent down the middle. The leather-wrapped steering wheel integrates control switches for audio, cruise control and Bluetooth. BRIN NAUB nubuck-like material enhances the instrument panel visor and door trim. The iconic STI logo is displayed on the red starter button and customizable 7-inch digital instrument cluster, also updated with tS-exclusive red accents.

The 2024 BRZ tS is powered by the platform's 2.4-litre naturally aspirated 228-hp SUBARU BOXER engine paired with a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission. The BRZ comes equipped with a comprehensive list of standard features including a TORSEN limited-slip differential, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, LED steering-responsive headlights with High Beam Assist and automatic height adjustment, Vehicle Stability Control with Track Mode, dual-zone automatic climate control, Hill Start Assist, power fuel-door lock, power windows with auto up/down and pinch protection, centre console storage box with dual USB-A input/charge ports and auxiliary input jack, variable intermittent windshield wipers with speed-sensing mist feature, and Welcome Lighting.

Based on the Sport-tech trim, the tS also includes heated exterior power mirrors, an upgraded audio system that includes a 2-channel amplifier and two additional speakers, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and STARLINK Safety and Security.

