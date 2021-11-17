Subaru Debuts All-New Solterra Electric SUV

Adventurous and Versatile

Solterra comes standard with a new Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system that now channels smooth linear output from Subaru StarDrive Technology, providing outstanding traction and capability in all kinds of weather and terrain. Subaru StarDrive delivers substantial on-demand torque at all speeds with power and driver-selectable regenerative modes.

Like other Subaru SUVs, the Solterra is equipped with X-MODE offering increased performance in low-friction and off-road conditions. The all-new Solterra features Grip Control that incorporates hill ascent and descent assist. With 8.3-inches of ground clearance, 215 horsepower, and 248-lb-ft of torque, the all-new model provides versatility in both off-road and city driving.

With up to 126 cubic feet of passenger and cargo space, generous legroom, and a nearly flat floor, the 5-passenger SUV gives occupants the airy, open feel of a much larger vehicle. The Solterra offers up to 30 cubic feet of useable cargo space behind the rear seats and features a 60/40 folding seatback and two-position load floor for maximum cargo and passenger flexibility. The wide rear gate opening with low lift-over height allows easy loading and unloading. Available raised roof rails add more cargo-carrying options for owners' adventures.

Safety Technology

With safety as a top priority, Solterra comes with a suite of standard driver-assist technology including automatic pre-collision braking; automatic pre-collision throttle management; and lane departure warning. Also, standard is Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. New for Subaru, the Solterra is equipped with standard Safety Assist. The new safety feature notifies occupants, before exiting the vehicle, of obstacles and pedestrians with an audible and visual warning.

For the first time in a Subaru, an optional 360-Degree Surround-View Camera system allows for better all-around situational awareness.

Unique to Solterra is the new e-SUBARU Global Platform that has been engineered to bring together Subaru's all-wheel-drive capability, superior driving dynamics, and world-leading passive safety.

Standard Multi-element LED Headlights include High Beam Assist, encouraging drivers to maximize the use of high beams without the worry of impairing oncoming traffic. Parking Support Brake can apply the vehicle's brakes if an obstacle is detected while reversing. The new SUV comes standard with driver and front passenger frontal airbags, side curtain airbags, side pelvis/torso airbags and a driver and front passenger knee airbag.

Eco-Friendly Made Easy

Solterra's high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack provides plenty of daily range, with the ability to quickly charge just about anywhere with its Level 2 AC and DC fast charging capability. With DC fast charging, Solterra is capable of charging up to 80 per cent of total battery capacity in under an hour.

With an estimated range of more than 220 miles with standard symmetrical all-wheel drive, the option of convenient home charging, and access to a national network of charging stations, Solterra owners can explore the open and back roads with confidence.

Bold Design

The Solterra is an evolution of Subaru's Dynamic x Solid design concept, rendered with the design flexibility of the e-Subaru Global Platform. At the front, the traditional hexagonal grille has been tightly integrated with the front fascia as a design motif. A lower hood contributes to the sleek design and aerodynamic performance while retaining pedestrian impact safety. Thin and wide LED headlights, along with the bold hexagonal grille motif, contribute to Solterra's powerful stance. Forward visibility is excellent, thanks to thin A-pillars and low hood line.

On the side, short front and rear overhangs and bold wheel arch mouldings provide a confident stance and visually communicate the vehicle's off-road capability. The aerodynamically sloped rear glass has a dual spoiler at the top and a ducktail spoiler at the bottom. At the back of the vehicle, the rear combination lamps are positioned high, with a trapezoidal theme that strengthens the rear design.

The interior for the new SUV is a sleek, minimalist design centred around an intuitive, high-resolution touchscreen with multifunction display, multimedia, and climate control. Combined with an available panoramic glass roof and generous storage options, Solterra delivers an interior that is not just spacious but also inviting.

Advanced Comfort and Convenience

The Solterra is equipped with an all-new multimedia system with an available 12.3-in touchscreen. The new system comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and available wireless charging phone dock in the center console.

Smartphone connectivity including remote climate control and remote lock/unlocking, both contribute to a more convenient and connected drive. The remote climate control system can automatically warm-up or cool down the vehicle before departure, even when garaged.

The Solterra joins Subaru's award-winning line-up of SUVs, including the Outback, Forester, Crosstrek and Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid. The Solterra will go on sale in 2022.

