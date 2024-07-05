SUBARU CROSSTREK CONQUERS WITH ITS BEST JUNE EVER

Subaru retails 5,763 units in June

Best June ever for Crosstrek

Year-to-date sales are 43.4 per cent above the same time last year (STLY)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc., (SCI) enters the second half of 2024 on a high with 5,763 units sold in June, closing second quarter results at 17,963 vehicles in total. This resulted in the brand's best second-quarter results ever. Additionally, 35,686 models sold year-to-date is 43.4 per cent above the same time last year and marks the best-ever first half of a year for Subaru Canada, beating the previous record by 28 per cent.

Crosstrek had its best June ever with 2,936 units sold and has continued to log yet another successive record month since September 2023.

The Crosstrek is an award-winning model, ranked Best for Residual Value in the Small SUV segment in the J.D. Power 2024 Canada ALG Residual Value Awards, marking the eighth win for Crosstrek in nine years. Additionally, Crosstrek was also a recipient of the Canadian Black Book Best Retained Value in SUV: Main Sub-Compact category for the third year in a row. Earlier this year, the Subaru Crosstrek was crowned back-to-back Best Subcompact SUV by AutoTrader for the 2024 AutoTrader awards.

"Canadians continue to resonate with our updated lineup," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "Boasting safety, reliability, capability, updated technology and improved styling, there is a Subaru product for everyone."

June 2024 5,763 Month's actual 5,790 Previous year (same month) -27 Difference -0.5 % MTD sales vs. STLY 35,686 2024 YTD 24,894 2023 YTD 10,792 Difference 43.4 % YTD sales vs. STLY 17,963 Q2 2024 15,354 Q2 2023 2,609 Difference 17.0 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY



*Subaru Crosstrek has the highest projected retained value among small SUVs in the J.D. Power 2016-2022 and 2024 Canada ALG Residual Value Awards based on the J.D. Power ALG residual value forecast for the 2016-2022 and 2024 model years. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]