SUBARU CROSSTREK AND SOLTERRA ACHIEVE BEST YEAR EVER

Subaru retails 5,365 units in October

Crosstrek and Solttera achieved best year-to-date (YTD) sales ever

Best October ever for Solterra

Year-to-date sales are 29.5 per cent above the same time last year (STLY)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc., (SCI) dressed as a record-breaker this Halloween, celebrating the best year-to-date sales for both Crosstrek and Solterra. Solterra also recorded its best-ever October. Year-to-date sales of 57,857 models are 29.5 per cent above the same time last year. YTD the brand is 214 units away from matching its all-time sales record of 58,070 set in 2018.

The Solterra is the brand's first EV SUV with all the safety, dependability, and all-weather capability expected from a Subaru. With 215 horsepower and 249 lb-ft of instant torque coupled with Symmetrical AWD and X-MODE, the Subaru Solterra is ready to get dirty while offering good clean fun.

The Crosstrek continues its popularity as an award-winning model, being crowned back-to-back Best Subcompact SUV by AutoTrader for the 2024 AutoTrader awards. Additionally, the model ranked Best for Residual Value in the Small SUV segment in the J.D. Power 2024 Canada ALG Residual Value Awards, marking the eighth win for Crosstrek in nine years. Crosstrek was also a recipient of the Canadian Black Book Best Retained Value in SUV: Main Sub-Compact category for the third year in a row.

"Setting a year-to-date record with Crosstrek and Solterra is an amazing feat," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "We will capitalize on this momentum moving into the final two months of the year, reaching a new sales milestone for Subaru in Canada."

October 2024 5,365 Month's actual 4,796 Previous year (same month) 569 Difference 11.9 % MTD sales vs. STLY 57,857 2024 YTD 44,663 2023 YTD 13,194 Difference 29.5 % YTD sales vs. STLY 5,365 Q4 2024 4,796 Q4 2023 569 Difference 11.9 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

*Subaru Crosstrek has the highest projected retained value among small SUVs in the J.D. Power 2016-2022 and 2024 Canada ALG Residual Value Awards based on the J.D. Power ALG residual value forecast for the 2016-2022 and 2024 model years. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.

