SUBARU CANADA TURNS UP THE HEAT WITH BEST MAY EVER

Subaru retails 5,993 units in best May ever

Best May ever for Crosstrek and Outback

Year-to-date sales are 56.6 per cent above the same time last year (STLY)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) closed out the spring season with its best May ever. May 2024 sales were 14.2 per cent up over May 2023 and year-to-date sales sit at 56.6 per cent higher than the same time last year.

Crosstrek and Outback each had their best May ever. The Crosstrek, which has logged yet another successive record month since September 2023, sold 2,277 units in May. The Outback finished the month with 1,187 units sold.

Both models are no stranger to success, as earlier in the year the Subaru Crosstrek and Outback were crowned back-to-back Best Subcompact SUV and Best Compact SUV, respectively, by AutoTrader for the 2024 AutoTrader awards. Additionally, Crosstrek was ranked Best for Residual Value in the Small SUV segment in the J.D. Power 2024 Canada ALG Residual Value Awards. This marked the eighth win for Crosstrek in nine years. The Crosstrek was also a recipient of the Canadian Black Book Best Retained Value in SUV: Main Sub-Compact category for the third year in a row.

"We have seen record months throughout all of 2024, so far," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "We can't thank our award-winning dealer network enough for their hard work and dedication."

May 2024 5,993 Month's actual 5,246 Previous year (same month) 747 Difference 14.2 % MTD sales vs. STLY 29,923 2024 YTD 19,104 2023 YTD 10,819 Difference 56.6 % YTD sales vs. STLY 12,200 Q2 2024 9,564 Q2 2023 2,636 Difference 27.6 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

*Subaru Crosstrek has the highest projected retained value among small SUVs in the J.D. Power 2016-2022 and 2024 Canada ALG Residual Value Awards based on the J.D. Power ALG residual value forecast for the 2016-2022 and 2024 model years. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

About Subaru Canada , Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.

