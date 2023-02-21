MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is thrilled to see the Subaru Crosstrek and Outback be recognized by the 2023 AutoTrader Awards. The Subaru Crosstrek was crowned Best Subcompact SUV while the Outback brought home two honours, Best Compact SUV and the coveted Best Overall SUV.

The AutoTrader Awards jury considers every single vehicle available in the country to buy to determine the top candidates in each category that they would confidently recommend to Canadians. AutoTrader.ca carefully selects winners based on thorough testing of every new vehicle available on the market.

"The Subaru Outback has won the AutoTrader Award for Best Compact SUV two years running, a testament to the strong staying power of this practical, user-friendly, and adventure-ready crossover. When it comes to the criteria our judges are looking for in this segment, the Subaru Outback is tough to beat," said Jodi Lai, Editor In Chief, AutoTrader.ca. "The Subaru Crosstrek offers Canadian drivers a lot of value for the money in a practical and capable package. Our experts love the crossover's ease of use, its standard all-wheel drive, and the common-sense practicality that have become the brand's calling cards."

For the 2023 model year, the Subaru Outback received an exterior refresh consisting of a new front fascia and styling reworks. Inside, improvements were made to connectivity, safety, and comfort. An IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK +, the Outback provides exceptional refinement and capability on top of its class-leading safety.

The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek features an athletic exterior design, the choice of two potent Subaru BOXER engines and exceptional overall capability. For more adventurous drives, there's generous ground clearance, plenty of cargo space and genuine go-anywhere versatility, courtesy of Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time AWD and the long-travel suspension system. In the city, the Crosstrek delivers all of the advantages of a sporty hatchback, including crisp response, superior handling and stellar fuel efficiency.

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who constantly strive to exceed expectations and deliver exceptional products and services to our customers," said SCI chairman, president and CEO, Tomohiro Kubota. "We are committed to maintaining our position as a leader in the industry, and this award is a clear indication that we are on the right path."

About Subaru Canada , Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]