Subaru Canada Supports Parks Across Canada

Subaru Canada partners with the British Columbia Parks Foundation, Ontario Parks, and Parcs New Brunswick Parks on education and outreach programs.

Subaru Outback Wilderness owners are encouraged to adventure outdoors with a complimentary Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Pass.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is thrilled to announce that it's time to get outside. This is the year of bigger adventures and Subaru Canada encourages Canadians along for the ride. SCI is proud to support parks across Canada through park ambassador programs, educational videos, and the discovery and protection of Canada's wilderness.

PARTNERSHIPS TO PROTECT CANADA'S WILDERNESS

Provincial and national parks represent the landscapes, ecosystems, and habitats of uniquely Canadian regions. Subaru Canada is encouraging Canadians to discover the natural beauty of Canada through partnerships with provincial parks from coast to coast. Current partners in this initiative include: Ontario Parks, Parcs New Brunswick Parks and BC Parks Foundation. By supporting park ambassador programs, creating educational camping videos and with digital media support, Subaru Canada is encouraging the discovery and protection of Canada's wilderness.

BRINGING CANADIANS OUTDOORS

Subaru Canada is also pleased to launch a new national program for new Subaru Outback Wilderness owners. From the Atlantic to Pacific coasts, the new 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness is the perfect vehicle for authentic adventure across Canada. This SUV alternative combines car-like drivability and handling with a new level of ruggedness, designed to provide even more capability while not sacrificing the balance of comfort on everyday roads. Outback Wilderness takes the legendary model to new heights, focusing on a more adventurous lifestyle – giving the ability to travel further and higher than ever before.

To encourage Canadians to explore parks across Canada, every buyer of a 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness will receive a Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Pass that will allow them to explore more than 80 national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas for an entire year. The pass provides admission to amazing destinations and is your gateway to nature, history, and 450 000 km² of memories. Subaru Outback Wilderness owners can adventure from coast to coast to coast with confidence and reliability.

"This partnership and support of parks across Canada, through education and outreach in provincial parks as well as a new national program helping Subaru Outback Wilderness owners discover Parks Canada, will bring bigger adventures to Canadians this year," said Yasushi Enami, chairman, president and CEO of Subaru Canada, Inc. "Subaru Canada is taking steps to encourage a stronger connection with nature. We support Canadians that wish to go deeper in the forest, higher up the mountain and further off the beaten path than ever before."

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

