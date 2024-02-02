Subaru retails 5,675 units in best January ever

Best January ever for Crosstrek, Forester, Outback, WRX and Solterra

Year-to-date sales are 85.6 per cent above the same time last year (STLY)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) hit the ground running in 2024, retailing 5,675 units for a best-ever January. In January 2023, Subaru Canada sold 3,058 units, making the same period in 2024 an 85.6 per cent increase.

The records didn't stop there, as Crosstrek, Forester, Outback, WRX, and Solterra each recorded their best-ever January. The Canadian-favourite Crosstrek sold 2,165 units in January while the family-friendly Forester retailed 1,391 units. The king of duality, Outback, recorded 1,374 units for January and WRX brought heart-pumping excitement to 288 Canadians. The all-electric Solterra, supported by superb promotional rates, sold 93 units.

The Subaru Crosstrek and Outback were recently crowned back-to-back Best Subcompact SUV and Best Compact SUV, respectively, by AutoTrader for the 2024 AutoTrader awards. Additionally, Crosstrek and WRX were ranked Best for Residual Value in the Small SUV and Sporty Car segments in the J.D. Power 2024 Canada ALG Residual Value Awards. This marked the ninth consecutive year WRX has won this award and the eighth win for Crosstrek in nine years.

"This is an incredible start to the year," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "And we are just getting started. As we enter award season, where our models are already performing well, it is a great time for SCI and dealers to acknowledge and recognize the hard work that went into starting the new year off strong."





January 2024 5,675 Month's actual 3,058 Previous year (same month) 2,617 Difference 85.6 % MTD sales vs. STLY 5,675 2024 YTD 3,058 2023 YTD 2,617 Difference 85.6 % YTD sales vs. STLY 5,675 Q1 2024 3,058 Q1 2023 2,617 Difference 85.6 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

*Subaru WRX has the highest projected retained value among sporty cars in the J.D. Power 2016-2024 Canada ALG Residual Value Awards based on the J.D. Power ALG residual value forecast for the 2016-2024 model years. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

**Subaru Crosstrek has the highest projected retained value among small SUVs in the J.D. Power 2016-2022 and 2024 Canada ALG Residual Value Awards based on the J.D. Power ALG residual value forecast for the 2016-2022 and 2024 model years. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

About Subaru Canada , Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.

