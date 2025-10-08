Convenience

The entry-level convenience trim offers standard Symmetrical Full-Time All-wheel Drive and X-MODE for superb capability, especially among its competitors in the segment. The 2.0-litre engine option has been replaced with the more potent 2.5-litre SUBARU BOXER, offering 180 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. Safety comes standard with EyeSight Driver Assist Technologies and a newly added rear seat side airbag, offering more protection for rear occupants in the event of a side impact. Convenience also features 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, power-adjustable, foldable and heated door mirrors, LED steering-responsive headlights with High Beam Assist, cloth seating surfaces with heated front seats, keyless entry, and a dual 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, as well as SiriusXM satellite radio with (3-month trial subscription included). Crosstrek Convenience is priced at $30,595.

Touring

Priced at $33,595, the Touring trim gains an 11.6-inch infotainment tablet display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, MySubaru Connected Services, SiriusXM satellite radio with 360L (3-month trial subscription included), USB-C ports in the front and rear seating areas, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, premium cloth seating surfaces, and a six-speaker audio system. Safety levels increase with the addition of Automatic Emergency Steering and Emergency Lane Keep Assist to EyeSight, as well as the EyeSight Assist Monitor for clearer communication of active features. Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection and DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System are also included to round out the suite of active safety features. Externally, LED fog lights are included, and the 17-inch alloy wheels feature a machine finish.

Onyx

The Crosstrek Onyx increases style with yellow interior and exterior accents, black-finish 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, carbon-look accent trims, gloss black door mirrors, a black headliner and gunmetal interior trim pieces. A wireless phone charger is equipped in the centre console, and the driver's seat gains 10-way adjustability. Dual-function X-MODE is added for enhanced capability, and Reverse Automatic Braking provides extra peace of mind when backing up. A power-tilting and sliding sunroof and a roofline spoiler round out this style-focused trim. The Crosstrek Onyx is available at $35,095.

Limited

Priced at $38,095, the Limited trim builds off of the Onyx with enhanced technology and comfort, adding integrated navigation to the 11.6-inch infotainment unit and increasing the SiriusXM with 360L free trial to three years, as well as a 1-year trial subscription of Subaru Live Traffic. Orange trim accents can be found within the cabin, and seats are adorned in leather, front and rear.

e-BOXER Hybrid Limited

Hybrid returns to Crosstrek for 2026, now named e-BOXER Hybrid, equipped with a 2.5-litre SUBARU BOXER engine and electric motor with Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time All-wheel Drive and Lineartronic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). The hybrid compact SUV delivers 194 total system horsepower and retains Subaru's legendary off-road capability with enhanced efficiency compared to its non-hybrid counterparts. Inside, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster is exclusive to the e-BOXER trim, and a surround-view monitor 360-degree camera system is added. The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek e-BOXER Hybrid Limited debuts a new exclusive exterior colour, Citrus Yellow Pearl, complemented by a unique 18-inch wheel design and e-BOXER badging on the side and rear. The Crosstrek e-BOXER Hybrid Limited is priced at $40,595.

The entire 2026 Crosstrek family is on sale now and available at dealerships nationwide.

Model Engine MSRP EVP Convenience 180-hp, 2.5L, DOHC $30,595 $33,442 Touring 180-hp, 2.5L, DOHC $33,595 $36,442 Onyx 180-hp, 2.5L, DOHC $35,095 $37,956 Limited 180-hp, 2.5L, DOHC $38,095 $40,956 e-BOXER Hybrid Limited 194-hp, 2.5L Direct Injection Hybrid $40,595 $43,452 Estimated Vehicle Price (EVP) includes MSRP/Freight PDI/AC charge/maximum Dealer fees/maximum other fees and

charges, and excludes taxes, license, insurance and registration.

