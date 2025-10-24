The 2026 Subaru Outback will be available in Touring, Limited XT, Wilderness, and Premier XT trim levels.

Touring

With a starting price of $40,895 and now serving as the entry-level option, the Touring trim comes value-packed with all standard equipment of the 2026 Outback, plus a host of features previously not seen at this trim level. Touring comes powered by an improved 180-hp and 178 lb-ft of torque 2.5-litre SUBARU BOXER engine with 1225 kg of towing capacity. The DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System is now standard equipment and makes its debut on the Touring model for the first time. Seats are finished in black all-weather soft-touch surfaces, and 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels enhance exterior styling. Also included in Touring is front and rear USB-A and -C ports with built-in cable management, heated steering and front seats, and a six-speaker audio system.

Limited

The Limited XT trim adds the potent 260-hp 2.4-litre turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engine for increased power and an added towing capacity of 1588 kg. The front passenger seat gains 8-way power adjustability, and all seating surfaces are upgraded to leather with heating added to the rear outboard seats. Limited XT features 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, door mirrors gain auto-dimming features with approach lighting, wipers are rain-sensing, hybrid-cloud navigation is added to the infotainment and the audio is upgraded to a premium 13-speaker Harman Kardon system. The Limited XT is priced at $48,195.

Wilderness

The uniquely styled Wilderness trim, priced at $49,195, receives more rugged body cladding, Wilderness badges, hexagonal LED fog lights, 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels with all-terrain tires, a lower front aluminum skid plate, hybrid-cloud navigation, rain-sensing wipers, and anodized copper accents. Inside, Wilderness-branded all-weather rubber mats and cargo tray are included, as well as soft-touch all-weather seating and trim surfaces. Rear outboard seats gain heating, and a 360-degree surround-view monitor is added for added visibility both on and off-road. To further improve off-road capability, electronically controlled dampers with dual-function X-MODE are added.

Premier XT

For the top Premier XT trim, front radar is added for the first time on Outback to enhance the effectiveness of pre-collision braking. A smart rearview mirror provides crystal clear views even when the car is fully loaded and seating surfaces are adorned in supple genuine Nappa leather, while adding cooling functionality in the front. Power-adjustable, power-folding and heated mirrors, a premium leather-wrapped steering wheel, and chrome interior door handles round out the Premier XT trim, priced at $51,195.

The value-packed 2026 Outback is available at dealerships nationwide late 2025, with Wilderness joining the lineup in early 2026.

Trim MSRP EVP Touring $40,895 $43,756 Limited XT $48,195 $51,056 Wilderness $49,195 $52,042 Premier XT $51,195 $54,056 Estimated Vehicle Price (EVP) includes MSRP/Freight PDI/AC charge/maximum Dealer fees/maximum other fees and

charges, and excludes taxes, license, insurance and registration.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

Julie Lychak, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Sponsorships, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]