News provided bySubaru Canada Inc.
Oct 24, 2025, 12:43 ET
- All-new seventh-generation Subaru Outback pairs a bold new exterior with a functional, contemporary interior with more standard features than ever before
- Advanced, all-new 12.1-inch touchscreen centre display paired with 12.3-inch full digital gauge cluster standard on all models
- Improved comfort and ride quality with a quieter, more spacious interior
- Standard Subaru Symmetrical Full-time All-Wheel Drive, 220 millimetres of ground clearance, and X-Mode for unsurpassed capability
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI), today announced the pricing of the all-new 2026 Subaru Outback. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the all-new, seventh-generation Outback SUV continues to innovate with legendary capability and utility paired with an adventure-ready exterior and modern interior. The 2026 Outback lineup has been streamlined, with Convenience no longer offered and Touring now being the entry-level trim. With this change comes a considerable increase in standard equipment as well as new features previously not seen at equivalent trim levels. As always, Symmetrical Full-time All-Wheel Drive and the latest version of Subaru's award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. Inside, an all-new 12.1-inch Subaru Multimedia system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 12.3-inch full digital gauge cluster debut. The newly standard features continue with a hands-free power rear liftgate with LED lighting, a protective cargo tray and new flexible tonneau cover, wireless phone charger, SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 360L (3-month free trial), automatic dual-zone climate control with humidity sensor and rear vents, leather wrapped gear selector, fully LED daytime running lights and turn signals, high-capacity roof rails, proximity key with push-button start, power tilting and sliding sunroof, and front and rear wiper de-icer. Safety is enhanced with standard Subaru Side/Rear Vehicle Detection as well as new standard features added to EyeSight, including Emergency Lane Keep Assist, Emergency Stop Assist, and Acceleration Override Assist. Out of the box, the 2026 Outback comes loaded with features previously not seen as standard equipment.
Share this article