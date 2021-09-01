Subaru Canada Sets Record August Sales; Year-to-date Sales Up 34%

Subaru retails 5,853 units in August, an increase of 10.9 per cent versus August 2020

39,104 units sold so far in 2021, up 34.4 per cent versus the same time last year

Best August sales ever for Crosstrek and Outback

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) marked off the final month of summer with an all-time best, led by Crosstrek and Outback. The Japanese automaker marked a record August with 5,853 units retailed, up 10.9 per cent from the same time last year. Year-to-date, Subaru Canada has sold 39,104 units, an increase of 34.4 per cent over the same period in 2020. Q3 2021 sales now sit at 11,892 vehicles, representing an 8.6 per cent increase over the same timeframe in the previous year. Each region within the country was pleased to record its best August to date.

The successful month can be attributed to a record August for both Crosstrek and Outback. Crosstrek sales were up 86.5 per cent compared to August 2020, selling 2,568 units. Crosstrek continues to be the best-selling model in the lineup holding an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK (on models with EyeSight and specific headlights) and being named the 2021 Best Small Utility in Canada by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC). Outback saw 10.7 per cent growth over August 2020, retailing 1,187 units. New for 2022, the Outback introduced the Wilderness trim, creating the most rugged and capable Subaru to date.

"A sign of our commitment to customers is always offering the highest quality products and services," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "The next few months will be exciting with the introduction of several new and refreshed models, and we will continue to enhance the Subaru brand and customer experience."

August 2021 5,853 Month's actual 5,276 Previous year (same month) 577 Difference 10.9% MTD sales vs. STLY 39,104 2021 YTD 29,106 2020 YTD 9,998 Difference 34.4% YTD sales vs. STLY 11,892 Q3 2021 10,954 Q3 2020 938 Difference 8.6% Current quarter sales vs. STLY

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

