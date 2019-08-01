Subaru Canada Sets Hot Sales Pace with Best-Ever July Results

July sales were up 2.3 per cent compared to the same month last year, resulting in record month.

Crosstrek and Outback both enjoyed their best July ever, with Crosstrek up 63.8 per cent compared to the same month last year.

Ontario , Quebec and Atlantic regions all posted their best-ever July results.

Strong July sales come in a down year for the auto industry in Canada .

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) continues to show resiliency in the face of headwinds across the Canadian auto sector, posting its best-ever July sales last month.

The brand's monthly tally of 5,159 sales outpaced the same month last year — the previous record July — by 2.3 per cent and kept SCI on pace with its record-setting year in 2018 when it sold 58,070 units.

SCI's July sales results keep it within reaching distance of year-to-date sales last year, with the brand just 1.1 per cent off the previous year's pace when it set its seventh consecutive annual sales record — this despite industry results that were down 5.5 per cent through June.

"In a down year for the auto industry across the country, I am thrilled with these results," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "More Canadians are turning to Subaru for their vehicle needs and are being rewarded with the combination of versatility, value and safety that only our vehicles can offer."

That trifecta led the way for SCI in July, with the Crosstrek and Outback SUVs both posting their best July sales results on record. Crosstrek sales were up 63.8 per cent compared to the same month last year while Outback sales increased a more modest but no less impressive 2.4 per cent, with 1,074 units finding homes across Canada.

Both vehicles took home top honours in their respective segments for best retained value by ALG, with the Outback doing so for the ninth straight year and the Crosstrek for the fourth, while both are also Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) winners from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) when equipped with EyeSight driver-assist technology and specific headlights.

July was also a strong month for SCI regionally, with Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic regions all reporting their best July results on record. Sales in those regions were up 3.2 per cent, 6.6 per cent and 11.2 per cent, respectively.

July 2019 5,159 Month's actual 5,044 Previous year (same month) 115 Difference 2.3% MTD sales vs. STLY 32,563 2019 YTD 32,920 2018 YTD -357 Difference -1.1% YTD sales vs. STLY 5,159 Q3 2019 5,044 Q3 2018 115 Difference 2.3% Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 94 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, jlychak@subaru.ca; Dan Ilika, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, dilika@subaru.ca; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, slajoie@subaru.ca

Related Links

http://www.pr.subaru.ca

