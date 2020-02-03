Subaru Canada sets best ever January sales record

Brand posted its best January sales ever with 3,322 vehicles sold

Outback sets January record, with a 36.1% gain compared to the same month last year

Strong January for Crosstrek, with a 26.4% gain over same period last year

Regionally, the best January for Atlantic, Ontario and Quebec ever

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The 2020 Crosstrek and newly redesigned 2020 Outback led the way as Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI), sets its best ever January sales record with 3,322 units sold.

Subaru's January sales result follows last month's best ever December. The January sales total, a 5.7 per cent increase compared to the same month last year, represents the best January ever for SCI, as the brand continues to carry strong momentum, kicking off the year.

"Subaru is positioned for a great 2020," said SCI president, chairman and CEO Yasushi Enami. "Our award-winning lineup and dedicated dealer network fuel our success, putting more and more Canadians in the driver's seat of our vehicles."

The star of the month was the all-new Outback, which achieved its best ever January in history with 679 units sold. Compared to the same period last year, Outback sales resulted in a massive 36.1 per cent sales increase. This coming off the news that Outback was awarded Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020 from the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) earlier in the month. Crosstrek also had a very strong January, leading sales with 1,024 units sold, a 26.4 per cent increase over January 2019.

Regionally, Atlantic, Ontario and Quebec achieved their best ever January sales.





January 2020 3,322 Month's actual 3,143 Previous year (same month) 179 Difference 5.7% MTD sales vs. STLY 3,322 2020 YTD 3,143 2019 YTD 179 Difference 5.7% YTD sales vs. STLY 3,322 Q1 2020 3,143 Q1 2019 179 Difference 5.7% Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 94 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

