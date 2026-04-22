MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada Inc. (SCI), is celebrating this Earth Day 2026 with the completion of its initial goal of 10,000 trees planted as a result of the Leave No Trace Canada Pledge and conservational efforts surrounding the Adventure On Parks program.

In 2023, Subaru Canada became an LNTC Supporting Partner with Leave No Trace and the Presenting Partner of the Leave No Trace Pledge in Canada, found at takethepledge.leavenotrace.ca. The Pledge is the organization's invitation to Subaru owners and Canadians to be mindful as they adventure on in Canada's natural playground. When a participant takes the Pledge, a tree will be planted in Canada. To date, over 10,000 pledges have been taken. The Pledge is one of the core elements of the Adventure On Parks program.

The Adventure On Parks program enters its fifth year and includes elements such as the Subaru Adventure On Photo Contest which has been entered by more than 18,000 Canadians, the ongoing partnership of various provincial parks through the support of their Ambassador Programs, the Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Pass incentive of which more than 4,800 have been distributed, and the aforementioned Leave No Trace Pledge. The program serves as a way to connect to the things Subaru owners love most – getting outside and responsibly exploring what this country has to offer.

"Everyone that has signed the pledge should feel really proud of the impact they're making," says John Trenholme, the chair of Leave No Trace Canada (LNTC), a national non-profit that promotes the sustainable use of parks and natural spaces. "As an individual it is easy to feel like you can't have an impact, but when it comes to protecting green spaces, our individual actions add up, just like planting trees. One tree isn't a lot, but we've planted 10,000. That's a forest!"

"The completion of our 10,000 tree goal is just the beginning," said SCI Chairman, President and CEO Yoichi Hori. "We will continue encouraging Canadians to commit to exploring responsibly."

Signing the Pledge is a commitment to knowing the Seven Principles of Leave No Trace. First developed more than 30 years ago, they cover everything from pre-trip planning to disposing of all types of waste, campfire use, and respecting other trail users and wildlife habitats.

The Seven Principles are:

Plan ahead and prepare Travel and camp on durable surfaces Dispose of waste properly Leave what you find Minimize campfire impacts Respect wildlife Be considerate of others

About Leave No Trace Canada

Leave No Trace Canada empowers people to be the solution to conservation. It is a non-profit, registered charity dedicated to promoting the conservation of our parks, natural areas and wildlife by helping to minimize the impact of outdoor enthusiasts through the application of the seven Leave No Trace Principles. Leave No Trace encourages all Canadians to enjoy the benefits of the outdoors while protecting Canada's natural and cultural heritage. When you leave no trace, you show that you care!

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

Julie Lychak, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Sponsorships, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]