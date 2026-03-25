The 雷 Kaminari Edition, recently unveiled on BRZ, has now been added to the WRX lineup. Maintained is the 271-horsepower 2.4-litre turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engine, Symmetrical Full-Time All-wheel Drive, and six-speed manual transmission. Based on the WRX tS, Brembo high-performance brakes and tS performance-tuned adaptive electronic dampers heighten the model's driving dynamics.

The 雷 Kaminari Edition features a host of yellow additions inside as well, including yellow accents on the Recaro performance bucket-style seats and yellow accent stitching throughout the cabin. Outside, complementing the exclusive Sunrise Yellow paint is a high-profile lip spoiler finished in gloss black, split 10-spoke 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels finished in matte black and a sport design grille to further differentiate the look of this special edition.

The 雷 Kaminari Edition WRX is priced at $49,995, limited to 150 units, and is available alongside the rest of the 2026 WRX lineup.

Trim MSRP EVP* Sport $38,595 $41,256 Sport-tech $43,595 $46,256 GT $46,995 $49,656 tS $48,395 $51,052 雷 Kaminari Edition $49,995 $52,652

Estimated Vehicle Price (EVP) includes MSRP/Freight PDI/AC charge/maximum Dealer fees/maximum other fees and charges, and excludes taxes, license, insurance and registration.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow Subaru Canada on social media.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

Julie Lychak, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Sponsorships, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]