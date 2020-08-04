Subaru Canada Records its Best July Sales Ever

Brand posted its best July sales ever with 5,678 vehicles sold, its third-best month ever

Outback records its best month ever

The Ascent, Crosstrek and Forester have best their July

Best sales month ever for Quebec

Atlantic achieves best July on record

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI), is proud to announce a historic sales month as the all-new 2020 Outback, 2020 Ascent, Crosstrek and Forester drive SCI to its best-ever July with 5,678 units sold.

Subaru's July sales performance is the brand's third best month ever with the sales total representing a 10.1 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. It marks the best July ever for SCI as the brand regains momentum from its record start to the year.

"2020 continues to be a challenging year for Canadians," explained SCI chairman, president and CEO, Yasushi Enami. "With an emphasis on award-winning safety and a combination of quality and reliability, I am confident we'll continue to exceed customer expectations with our fantastic product lineup and support for Canadians across the country."

Ahead of the pack, the all-new 2020 Outback set its best month ever with 1,232 units sold, representing a 14.7 per cent increase over the same month last year. The 2020 Ascent posted its best July ever with 407 units sold, a 39.4 per cent surge from last July. Crosstrek and Forester also had their best July, selling 1,459 and 1,368 units respectively, 2.2 and 22.5 per cent increases over the same period last year. The 2020 BRZ had a strong month, selling 66 units, an increase of 65 per cent over last July. And the Legacy achieved 126 units sold, a 0.8 per cent jump.

Regionally, Quebec recorded its best sales month ever, while the Atlantic region set their best ever July to date.





July 2020 5,678 Month's actual 5,159 Previous year (same month) 519 Difference 10.1% MTD sales vs. STLY 23,830 2020 YTD 32,563 2019 YTD -8,733 Difference -26.8% YTD sales vs. STLY 5,678 Q3 2020 5,159 Q3 2019 519 Difference 10.1% Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 94 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

