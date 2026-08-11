SUBARU CANADA RECORDS BEST JULY EVER

Crosstrek retails 3,143 units, and Forester retails 2,004 units for their best-ever July

Subaru retails 6,840 units in July

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) stayed hot through a scorching July, selling 6,840 units in July for a 28.7 per cent increase over July 2025 and marking the company's best July ever. These results account for 41,598 units sold year-to-date.

An IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK +, the Forester remains the ultimate family SUV with safety, functionality, and adaptability at the core. The family-friendly Forester recorded its best-ever July, with 2,004 units sold.

The Crosstrek, an AutoTrader Award winner for the past three years and Canadian favourite, sold 3,143 units for its best-ever July, highlighting the perfect blend of safety, capability, and right-sized versatility.

Additionally, Outback, Solterra, and WRX surpassed their July 2025 sales figures.

"We'd like to thank our award-winning dealer network," said SCI Chairman, President and CEO, Yoichi Hori. "Their hard work and dedication to their customers ensure a second-to-none uncommon buying experience."

July 2026 6,840 Month's actual 5,316 Previous year (same month) 1,524 Difference 28.7 % MTD sales vs. STLY 41,598 2026 YTD 44,828 2025 YTD -3,230 Difference -7.2 % YTD sales vs. STLY 6,840 Q3 2026 5,316 Q3 2025 1,524 Difference 28.7 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow Subaru Canada on social media.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

Julie Lychak, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Sponsorships, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]