SUBARU ANNOUNCES LOWERED PRICING FOR 2027 TRAILSEEKER

The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker comes standard with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive thanks to two equally powerful electric motors placed on the front and rear axles, making approximately 375 net system horsepower and offering a towing capacity of up to 1,500 kilograms. Equipped with Subaru's dual-function X-MODE with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud Modes, Grip Control and Downhill Assist Control, the Trailseeker is a ready off- and on-road companion for adventure.

Powered by a 74.7-kWh lithium-ion, high-capacity battery, the 2027 Trailseeker is rated to deliver approximately up to 446 kilometres** of range from a single charge in ideal conditions. Thanks to an onboard battery preconditioning system, the Trailseeker can be ready for fast charging in warm or cold temperatures, and a standard NACS charging port offers more on-the-go charging options.

The Trailseeker offers ample space and functionality for people and their gear to explore the trails and beyond. Generous cargo room is complemented by an interior that features a flat floor and ample legroom, creating a bright, airy cabin.

The Trailseeker features Subaru's EV lighting signature with a six-star illuminated logo, LED daytime running lamps and LED headlamps. Around the back, three-dimensional SUBARU lettering and rear gate garnish bring a distinctive nighttime lighting presence.

The standard 14-inch Subaru Multimedia touchscreen offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility for entertainment on the go. Two wireless, 15W smartphone chargers keep devices charged, while two fast USB-C chargers keep rear-seat passengers connected.

All models are equipped with a suite of driver-assistance technologies, including Pre-Collision Braking, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitors, Lane Departure Alert, a panoramic view monitor, Emergency Stop Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, and more.

The 2027 Subaru Trailseeker will be on sale in dealerships in late 2026.

Trim MSRP EVP* Touring $49,995 $53,152 Limited $53,995 $57,152 Premier $57,995 $61,152 *Estimated Vehicle Price includes MSRP/Freight PDI/AC charge/maximum Dealer fees/maximum other fees and charges, and

excludes taxes, license, insurance and registration.

**Based on Natural Resources Canada's (NRCan) approved guidelines. Refer to NRCan's Fuel Consumption Guide available at https://fcr-ccc.nrcan-rncan.gc.ca/en for more information. Full battery charge and ideal conditions are required. Figures will vary with driving and charging habits, speed, accessory use, weather and temperature, battery age, vehicle condition and road condition. In non-ideal conditions, figures may worsen by more than 50%. Battery capacity decreases with time and use which will further reduce range. See owner's manual for details. Range is an estimate based on preliminary factory testing and is not official according to Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) government Fuel Consumption Guide (FCG) parameters. Range will be updated after final testing is completed by Subaru.

***May qualify for up to $5,000 in federal government incentives.

Incentives information is provided for informational purposes only. Incentives are offered and administered by the respective governments and are subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice. We do not guarantee and make no representation on your eligibility for incentives or on the actual amounts. Conditions and limitations apply.

Incentives amounts are based on the type of purchase or term of your lease. For cash purchases and finance contracts, incentives are applied to the retail price after applicable fees and taxes. For lease contracts, and for calculation purposes only, a before tax incentive amount is applied. In some provinces, the provincial incentive is to be redeemed by qualifying customers after purchase/lease only.

For more details, consult the governmental incentives administrators.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

Julie Lychak, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Sponsorships, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]