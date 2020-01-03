Subaru Canada: Record December Sales Brings Highest Closing Quarter Ever
Jan 03, 2020, 16:46 ET
- Best December ever for Crosstrek, Outback and Ascent
- Regionally, the best December for every part of the country
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. is pleased to ring in the New Year, celebrating its highest fourth quarter ever and record December sales with 4,671 units sold, an increase of 16.8 percent over last December. The Japanese automaker retailed 15,476 vehicles in the last quarter of 2019, up 6.8 percent over the same quarter last year. Year to date, Subaru Canada sold 57,524 units, maintaining its overall pace with a 0.9 percent variance from the previous all-time banner year of 58,070 vehicles sold.
The Crosstrek led Subaru's sales pace with a 35.3 percent increase over last December with 1,193 units sold. The Subaru Outback, the Greatest Outback Of All Time, climbed to a 78.1 percent incline this December with 1,106 vehicles hoofed out of dealerships and into Canadian homes. Subaru Ascent sales ascended 23.2 percent for a record December with 366 units sold.
Regionally, all parts of the country achieved their best ever December sales.
"Congratulations to our dealer network, who are stronger together, and worked to achieve a vigorous and unprecedented fourth quarter momentum," said SCI president, chairman and CEO Yasushi Enami.
|
December
|
4,671
|
Month's actual
|
3,998
|
Previous year (same month)
|
673
|
Difference
|
16.8%
|
MTD sales vs. STLY
|
57,524
|
2019 YTD
|
58,070
|
2018 YTD
|
-546
|
Difference
|
-0.9%
|
YTD sales vs. STLY
|
15,476
|
Q4 2019
|
14,493
|
Q4 2018
|
983
|
Difference
|
6.8%
|
Current quarter sales vs. STLY
About Subaru Canada, Inc.
Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 94 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.
