Subaru Canada: Record December Sales Brings Highest Closing Quarter Ever

Best December ever for Crosstrek, Outback and Ascent

Regionally, the best December for every part of the country

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. is pleased to ring in the New Year, celebrating its highest fourth quarter ever and record December sales with 4,671 units sold, an increase of 16.8 percent over last December. The Japanese automaker retailed 15,476 vehicles in the last quarter of 2019, up 6.8 percent over the same quarter last year. Year to date, Subaru Canada sold 57,524 units, maintaining its overall pace with a 0.9 percent variance from the previous all-time banner year of 58,070 vehicles sold.

The Crosstrek led Subaru's sales pace with a 35.3 percent increase over last December with 1,193 units sold. The Subaru Outback, the Greatest Outback Of All Time, climbed to a 78.1 percent incline this December with 1,106 vehicles hoofed out of dealerships and into Canadian homes. Subaru Ascent sales ascended 23.2 percent for a record December with 366 units sold.

Regionally, all parts of the country achieved their best ever December sales.

"Congratulations to our dealer network, who are stronger together, and worked to achieve a vigorous and unprecedented fourth quarter momentum," said SCI president, chairman and CEO Yasushi Enami.

December

4,671 Month's actual 3,998 Previous year (same month) 673 Difference 16.8% MTD sales vs. STLY



57,524 2019 YTD 58,070 2018 YTD -546 Difference -0.9% YTD sales vs. STLY 15,476 Q4 2019 14,493 Q4 2018 983 Difference 6.8% Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 94 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

