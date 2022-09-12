SUBARU CANADA LAUNCHES COLLISION WEBSITE AND ONLINE SHOP LOCATOR

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. has launched new resources to support the Subaru Certified Collision Repair Network. The all-new collision website www.subarucollisioncare.ca will educate Subaru drivers about the benefits of choosing a Subaru Certified repair facility when a collision occurs and link them to the new Subaru online shop locator www.subarucertifiedshop.ca. This locator is aimed to help owners quickly and easily find the closest Subaru Certified facility utilizing their postal code, Subaru model and vehicle year.

The Subaru Certified Collision Centre program was created to promote certified collision repair facilities to Subaru owners and their insurers. The program ensures facilities have the tools, equipment, training, facilities, and processes necessary to repair Subaru vehicles according to manufacturer specifications. These factors are essential to the vehicle's fit, finish, durability, functionality, value, and safety.

"Our partnership with Certified Collision Care and new online resources reinforce Subaru Canada's dedication to providing the highest quality service and repair for all Subaru customers," said Floyd Jones - Vice President, After Sales, I.T. & Business Services, Academy & Customer Experience. "We are also pleased that it provides the Canadian Subaru dealer network another valuable tool to deliver on commitments to their customers throughout the ownership lifecycle."

Drivers across Canada now have the ability to choose a Certified Collision Repair Centre that meets Subaru requirements. This is particularly important considering where and how a vehicle is repaired can have a substantial impact on its final appearance, performance, and most importantly, on its structural integrity and the onboard technologies that are designed to help keep Subaru drivers safe.

About Certified Collision Care

The mission of the Certified Collision Care program is to raise the industry's technical capability and business operating standards. Our objective is to ensure each repair business that is certified has what is necessary to properly and safely repair current and future vehicles manufactured by the participating Automakers; provide consumers with an exceptional experience and offer employees a career opportunity within a professionally operated business.

Certified Collision Care is the Canadian division of Assured Performance Network, the largest network of OEM Certified repair providers in the world with over 550 Canadian and 2500 US Collision Care Providers participating, and administers the Canadian OEM Certification programs for Subaru, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, Kia, Nissan, INFINITI, Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Acura, Hyundai, and Genesis. Visit www.certifiedcollisioncare.ca for more information.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

