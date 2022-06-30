SUBARU CANADA LAUNCHES 2022 ADVENTURE ON PARKS PROGRAM

Subaru Canada is continuing its partnerships with the British Columbia Parks Foundation, Ontario Parks, and Parks New Brunswick through the support of their Ambassador Programs. Park Ambassador Programs aim to connect visitors with nature through education, activities, and providing guidance and support to first-time campers who are eager to learn how to camp. Subaru Canada will also provide digital media support to encourage the discovery and protection of Canada's wilderness.

Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Pass

For the second consecutive year, Subaru Canada is providing Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Passes to new 2022 Outback Wilderness and Forester Wilderness customers. These Discovery Passes allow Subaru Wilderness customers to explore more than 80 national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas for an entire year. The pass provides admission to amazing destinations and is a gateway to nature, history, and 450,000 km² of memories. With models providing car-like drivability and handling with a new level of ruggedness, Subaru Wilderness customers can explore coast to coast with confidence and reliability.

"By continuing our support of Canadian parks," said Yasushi Enami, chairman, president and CEO of Subaru Canada, Inc. "We want to encourage our customers to get outside and create a deeper connection with nature. We will always support Canadians that wish to go deeper in the forest, higher up the mountain and further off the beaten path than ever before."

