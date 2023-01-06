December 2022 sales are 17.8 per cent higher than the same time last year

2022 sales finished at 44,009 units

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) is happy to see the year finish strong with a December to remember. 3,514 units sold within the month marked a 17.8 per cent increase over December 2021 and helped overall sales surpass 44,000 units.

The Subaru Crosstrek, Forester, Outback, and WRX all saw December sales higher than at the same time last year. The Forester and Outback were each a recipient of an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick + for 2022. The WRX also received an IIHS Top Safety Pick + when equipped with Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and the Crosstrek a Top Safety Pick when equipped with EyeSight and specific headlights.

Year-to-date sales in 2022 resulted in 44,009 units retailed.

"Subaru Canada now moves into the new year energized and motivated," said the newly appointed SCI chairman, president and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "The next few months will be exciting with the introduction of several new models, and we will continue to enhance the Subaru brand and customer experience."

