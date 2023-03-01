Subaru Outback, Ascent, and Solterra (built after October 2022 ) receive TOP SAFETY PICK +

Subaru Legacy earns a TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) for the 18 th year in a row

Subaru has received more TSP + awards than any other brand since 2013 as of February 2023

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is encouraged to see its safety performance continue with the release of the initial 2023 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) and TOP SAFETY PICK + (TSP +) awards. The IIHS strengthened its requirements for the testing, demanding better side crash protection and improved pedestrian crash prevention systems and eliminating subpar headlights from the field of qualifying vehicles.

"The number of winners is smaller this year because we're challenging automakers to build on the safety gains they've already achieved," said IIHS President David Harkey. "These models are true standouts in both crashworthiness and crash prevention."

So far, the Subaru Ascent, Subaru Outback, and recently released all-electric Subaru Solterra (built after October 2022) received a TOP SAFETY PICK +, the institute's top honour. Both the Ascent and Outback were refreshed for the 2023 model year, consisting of enhanced technology, styling, and the new award-winning Wide-angle Mono Camera as part of the EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, standard on Ascent and available on the Premier XT trim of the Outback. The Solterra ushers in a new era for the brand, with styling, SUV capability and now the safety you've come to expect in a Subaru.

Also recognized and recipients of a TOP SAFETY PICK are Legacy and Forester, both consecutive winners for 18 and 17 years, respectively. Both models have been staples of the Subaru Safety brand pillar offering exceptional value, visibility, and versatility.

"It's encouraging to see our models continue to be recognized by IIHS following the strengthening of its award requirements," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO, Tomohiro Kubota. "We look forward to the rest of our lineup being tested throughout 2023 and our upcoming all-new models which were designed with safety at the forefront."

