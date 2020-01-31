Subaru Canada Continues Title Sponsorship of Expanded Subaru Triathlon Series

Long standing partnership with Trisport Events Inc. extended through 2022 Canadian triathlon season

Subaru Canada will once again be the title sponsor of the Subaru Triathlon Series, Subaru IRONMAN 70.3 Muskoka and Subaru Iron Girl Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI), together with Trisport Events, Inc. are excited to announce the extension of their long-standing partnership, through the 2022 Canadian triathlon season.

The Subaru-Trisport partnership will include title sponsorship of all Subaru Triathlon Series races in Ontario, including: Milton, Guelph Lake I and II, Niagara, Orillia, and newly added Owen Sound. SCI will also be the title sponsor for the Subaru IRONMAN 70.3 Muskoka and Subaru Iron Girl Canada.

"Subaru is dedicated and proud to continually promote healthy lifestyles for Canadians of all-ages, supporting the Subaru Triathlon Series events," said Yasushi Enami, chairman, president and CEO of Subaru Canada, Inc. "Our commitment is reflected in all of our current triathlon sponsorships and we are excited to work with Trisport as the series expands."

Subaru's involvement with triathlon events in Canada dates back to the early 1990s, supporting many events from coast-to-coast. Competitors of all-ages and skill levels participate in a range of events, through the Subaru Triathlon Series, and the women's only Subaru Iron Girl Canada.

"We look forward to continuing to work with Subaru to offer world class events for all athletes - children, newcomers, returning athletes and those looking to qualify for the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships," said Nick Stoehr, President of Trisport Events Inc. Trisport has something for everyone and Subaru Canada helps us bring it to the masses."

For more information on the Subaru Triathlon Series, visit www.trisportcanada.com. For more information on the IRONMAN and Iron Girl brands and global event series, visit www.ironman.com. For more information on Subaru Canada, Inc., visit www.subaru.ca.

About Trisport Events, Inc.

Trisport Events Inc. and their staff has been producing triathlons and duathlons for more than 20 years. Trisport Events Inc. offers 8 events in Ontario with a distance for all athletes and focuses on the athlete experience while helping athletes reach their fitness goals. For more information, please visit www.trisportcanada.com.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 94 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

