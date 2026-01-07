The 雷 Kaminari Edition marks the second limited-edition BRZ for the current generation, following the 2025 紫 Murasaki Edition, and maintains the 228 horsepower 2.4-litre SUBARU BOXER engine, providing a linear torque band and a low centre of gravity. A six-speed close-ratio manual transmission gives the driver full control over this rear-wheel-drive 2+2 coupe. Based on the tS, the 雷 Kaminari Edition receives Brembo high-performance brakes with gold-painted calipers and Hitachi-Astemo front dampers, improving stopping power and driving dynamics.

The 雷 Kaminari Edition receives yellow interior accents on the black leather with Ultrasuede seats and door panels, along with yellow accent stitching throughout the cabin. Outside, complementing the exclusive Sunrise Yellow paint is a low-profile spoiler finished in gloss black, fender vent accents, and 10-spoke 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels finished in matte black. To enhance performance and vehicle stiffness, an STI flexible V-bar has been added under the hood.

The 雷 Kaminari Edition is priced at $39,495, limited to 50 units, and is available alongside the rest of the 2026 BRZ lineup.

Trim MSRP EVP BRZ $33,395 $36,035 Sport-tech $37,895 $40,535 tS $37,895 $40,535 雷 Kaminari Edition $39,495 $42,135

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow Subaru Canada on social media.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

Julie Lychak, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Sponsorships, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]