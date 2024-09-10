SUBARU CANADA CELEBRATES BEST AUGUST EVER

Subaru retails 5,868 units in August

Best August ever for Crosstrek

Year-to-date sales are 36.1 per cent above the same time last year (STLY)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc., (SCI) said goodbye to summer with a blistering 5,868 units sold, marking the best August ever for the brand. Year-to-date sales of 46,831 models are 36.1 per cent above the same time last year.

Crosstrek had its best August ever with 2,840 units sold, continuing its red-hot streak of record sales months.

The Crosstrek is an award-winning model, ranked Best for Residual Value in the Small SUV segment in the J.D. Power 2024 Canada ALG Residual Value Awards, marking the eighth win for Crosstrek in nine years. Additionally, Crosstrek was also a recipient of the Canadian Black Book Best Retained Value in SUV: Main Sub-Compact category for the third year in a row. Earlier this year, the Subaru Crosstrek was crowned back-to-back Best Subcompact SUV by AutoTrader for the 2024 AutoTrader awards.

"We'd like to thank our award-winning dealer network for this continued success," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "Their hard work and diligence play a critical role in helping us achieve and surpass our goals."





August 2024 5,868 Month's actual 4,392 Previous year (same month) 1,476 Difference 33.6 % MTD sales vs. STLY 46,831 2024 YTD 34,419 2023 YTD 12,412 Difference 36.1 % YTD sales vs. STLY 11,145 Q3 2024 9,525 Q3 2023 1,620 Difference 17.0 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

*Subaru Crosstrek has the highest projected retained value among small SUVs in the J.D. Power 2016-2022 and 2024 Canada ALG Residual Value Awards based on the J.D. Power ALG residual value forecast for the 2016-2022 and 2024 model years. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada.

