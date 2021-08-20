Subaru Canada Announces Pricing for the All-new 2022 BRZ

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is excited to announce pricing for the much-anticipated second generation of the BRZ 2+2 sports coupe. Following in the footsteps of the original, this next generation continues to offer an appealing package: low vehicle weight, an ultra-low centre of gravity and precision steering and handling in an affordable rear-wheel-drive platform.

Pure Sports Car with Subaru DNA

The all-new Subaru BRZ is as authentic as it gets - a genuine driving machine laid out in a 2+2 coupe platform with a front-engine, rear-wheel drive configuration. Its foundation is built on a revamped chassis with increased rigidity and ultra-low centre of gravity, lower than the previous BRZ and on par with many performance focused hyper-cars. New weight-reducing elements like an aluminum roof and front fenders help make the new generation BRZ the lightest rear-wheel drive 2+2 production sports car in the Canadian market. It owns an extremely light curb weight, at just 1,277 kilograms (2,815 lbs.) and a lengthened wheelbase of 2,575 millimetres (101.4 in). Add the improved front-to-rear weight distribution compared to the outgoing model and the results are greater response and even better handling, allowing the driver to nimbly carve corners.

The front suspension uses struts and coil springs to keep weight low. Using design elements from the Subaru Global Platform, the chassis has gained rigidity through a reinforced chassis mounting system, sub-frame architecture and other connection points. Front lateral bending rigidity has been increased by 60 per cent for the 2022 model to improve turn-in and response. The MacPherson strut front suspension features custom-designed struts to optimize the low hood line while retaining a long stroke for ideal handling and ride quality. The double wishbone rear suspension system provides outstanding bump absorption to enhance tire grip over varied surfaces. A new electric power steering system has sharpened driver inputs and is tuned for excellent feedback. The quicker 13.5:1 steering ratio and small diameter steering wheel provide the Subaru BRZ with extremely swift steering response.

On the track, the standard Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) stability and traction system offers the driver five different settings when equipped with an automatic transmission. The system has been redesigned to allow more input from the driver before it activates the traction control system. The system can be turned off completely to put the driver in full control.

Then comes the growl of the all-new, larger 2.4L SUBARU BOXER® engine. The naturally aspirated, direct and port-injected powerplant produces 228 horsepower at 7,000 RPM and 184 lb-ft of torque (15 per cent increase from the previous generation). This gets paired with a choice of two transmissions. The first is an updated, close-ratio 6-speed manual for the purist at heart and the second, an enhanced 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters and downshift blip control for even more precision. This generates better acceleration and an overall exhilarating driving experience – the ultimate one.

Cleverly Designed

The all-new BRZ is beautifully sculpted with a sophisticated, yet aggressive look that promotes aerodynamics. The tidy coupe design is slightly longer and lower than its predecessor, resulting in a low and wide frontal area set off by large air intakes. The grille is set low and is capped by proud fender arches that allow just enough room for suspension points. A narrowed greenhouse accentuates the bold fender flares, and the roof line features a subtle pagoda appearance, a nod to vintage racing cars. Its extremely low profile and widened stance not only add to its assertive personality but enhances grip on the tarmac.

The aggressive front design flows into side view that is dominated by bold front and rear fenders, a large side vent and aggressive aerodynamic tweaks. The functional side vent reduces drag by ducting air from under the hood and fenders. The released air is directed to a side sill spoiler that creates downforce at speed. A small fin at the back of the rear-wheel arch also assists in airflow adding stability. At the back of the car, the large rear fenders and wider track flow into dual exhausts for a low and wide look. This visual heft is lightened by a narrower greenhouse and rear windshield which flow into a dramatic upturned ducktail rear spoiler.

Driver-Focused Interior

On the inside, the all-new premium interior is designed with the driver in mind. The BRZ's seating position is low but features excellent sight lines due to use of high strength steel in the A, B and C -pillars. Contoured sport bucket seats comfortably hug the driver and passenger, allowing for a more in-tune experience with the road and are enhanced with red stitching.

A new customizable 7-inch digital dashboard highlights a center-mounted tachometer with a configurable display that provides the driver with relevant information about their drive and vehicle. The programmable meter can change to show amps, water temperature or a g-force meter, once again emphasizing the BRZ's performance capability. When the BRZ is placed in track mode, the tachometer automatically shifts to a linear graph with a colour display that allows for quick reads so the driver can focus on the road.

Safety Never Compromised

For even more safety and peace of mind, Subaru's EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology has been added to the new BRZ for the first time. Acting like an extra set of eyes, EyeSight® uses two cameras to monitor activity on the road and helps identify potentially hazardous situations, assisting the driver when they need it most. This suite of safety technology includes features like High Beam Assist, Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and more. Sport-tech models receive Side/Rear Vehicle Detection including Blind-Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Automatic transmission Sport-tech models receive Reverse Automatic Braking to provide even more protection when behind the wheel.

New Levels of Convenience

A new 8-inch infotainment touch-screen takes precedence in the centre console and features the latest technology, including standard smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay™ and Android ™ Auto, as well as Bluetooth® hands-free phone connectivity and audio streaming, rearview camera and SiriusXM® satellite radio. Placing a further emphasis on safety and convenience, the all-new BRZ has a Proximity Key with push-button start as standard and is available with SUBARU STARLINK™ Connected Services. Using the nationwide cellular network, separate from customers' mobile devices, Connected Services allows customers to stay connected to their vehicle, while also allowing them to receive important information to keep them safe.

Integrated directly into the vehicle, the system uses voice-response technology with the addition of live assistance for features such as Advanced Automatic Collision Notification in the event of a collision, SOS Emergency Assistance, Enhanced Roadside Assistance and Concierge Service.

Customers can also receive automatic emergency assistance in the event of a collision, schedule service appointments, start their engine and adjust climate control remotely (automatic transmission models), remotely lock and unlock the doors, remotely locate their vehicle, as well as get vehicle alerts such as speed, boundary or curfew alerts, all controlled directly from customers' smart devices.

2022 BRZ: A Sports Car for the Modern Age

With enthusiasts in mind both manual and automatic transmissions are available for each trim level: BRZ and Sport-tech. In entry-level BRZ trim, pricing starts at $29,495 with a six-speed manual transmission and $31,895 for automatic transmission models including Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology.

At a starting price of $32,495, the 2022 BRZ Sport-tech receives 18-inch matte gray-finish alloy wheels with Michelin® Pilot® Sport 4 tires for even more bite and control. Inside, heated leather and Ultrasuede® front seats are accompanied by a premium 8-speaker audio system with amplifier. A three-year free trial of SUBARU STARLINK™, Side/Rear Vehicle Detection and steering responsive LED headlights round out the Sport-tech trim. Automatic transmission Sport-tech model pricing starts at $34,895.

Model MSRP BRZ $29,495 BRZ w/ EyeSight® $31,895 Sport-tech $32,495 Sport-tech w/ EyeSight® $34,895

