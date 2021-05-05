Subaru Canada Announces Pricing for the 2022 Outback Wilderness, Updates for 2022 Outback Lineup

Outback Wilderness offers enhanced off-road performance combined with the comfort and convenience Outback is known for

New front and rear design with increased ride height enhance approach and departure angles

New all-terrain tires provide enhanced performance on all Canadian roads and trails

Enhanced dual-function X-Mode control now operates at higher vehicle speeds for driving down icy, muddy or gravel roads

The 2022 Outback lineup offers a versatile mix of models designed to provide customers a choice based on their lifestyle

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - After its debut earlier this spring, Subaru Canada is thrilled to announce pricing for the 2022 Outback lineup, including the new Outback Wilderness – the most rugged and capable Subaru yet. This SUV alternative combines car-like drivability and handling with a new level of ruggedness, designed to provide even more capability while not sacrificing the balance of comfort on everyday roads. Outback Wilderness takes the legendary model to new heights, focusing on a more adventurous lifestyle – giving the ability to travel further and higher than ever before.

TOUGH, RUGGED SPIRIT

The new Subaru Outback Wilderness builds off a refined, yet dynamic exterior, adding design elements that boast a tough and rugged spirit. Wilderness offers a revised front grille within its new front bumper and a reworked rear bumper, larger wheel-arch cladding along with black exterior trim on door mirrors, window mouldings, roof rails, front grille and badging. Plus, a black hood decal is included to minimize sun glare on bright, off-road trails. It stands on new all-terrain tires (225/65 R17) that provide even more grip, accentuated with white lettering and matte-black finish 17-inch alloy wheels. Hexagonal LED fog lights are added for additional visibility, illuminating rugged terrain. Finally, for added protection and peace of mind, the undercarriage features four skid plates in total: two under the engine, as well as skid plates under both the transmission and rear differential.

MORE CAPABILITY THAN EVER BEFORE

Enhanced off-road performance is front and centre for the new Outback Wilderness. Built with Subaru's core technologies, including Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive and a horizontally opposed SUBARU BOXER engine, the Outback Wilderness maintains balance and comfort on or off road. The all-new Outback Wilderness features a 2.4L, 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER engine with direct-injection and turbocharger that provides 260 horsepower. An off-road suspension design provides an increased total ground clearance of 241 millimetres (excluding skid plates). Approach, departure and breakover angles are also increased over the standard model: 20.0-degrees (+1.4), 23.6-degrees (+1.9) and 21.2-degrees (+1.8) respectively. Body width has also been increased by 40 millimetres and front and rear tracks also widen slightly. The Wilderness also features fixed roof rails that offer 318 kilograms of static load capacity with 4-tie-down points, as well as front and rear tow-point covers that allow for ease of access. The turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engine provides 1,588 kilograms (3,500 lbs.) of towing capacity.

Then comes the Enhanced dual-function X-MODE system, which complements Subaru's symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive. Improved control logic allows the system to operate at higher vehicle speeds, such as when driving down ice, dirt, mud, or gravel roads. This adds another layer of confidence and elevates the drive experience, especially on Canada's many challenging terrains. Also, the driver can now track roll angle information, which has been added to the X-MODE display screen.

COMFORT AND SAFETY UNCOMPROMISED

The Outback Wilderness' tough personality is no compromise for comfort while driving on everyday roads or when inside the cabin. The refined and spacious design of Outback's interior is the starting point, but Outback Wilderness combines more durable materials that are easy to clean with all-weather soft-touch upholstery and Wilderness logo embossed headrests. It features unique anodized copper-finish accents, black headliner and overhead trim, gunmetal interior trim, exclusive all-weather rubber floor liners, as well as rugged, alloy pedals. The addition of a front-view camera, which provides a near 180-degree view in front of the vehicle, helps to safely enter blind intersections or while conquering the toughest landscape. The interior also adds LED rear gate lamps, which improve lighting in the cargo area and a heated steering wheel for Canadian winters.

World-class safety is also no exception – the Outback Wilderness is built on Subaru's Global Platform and offers Subaru's most advanced safety systems, including enhanced preventative safety. All the Outback Wilderness' safety systems have been recalibrated for its exclusive equipment and specific handling characteristics. Subaru's standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology acts like a second pair of eyes, utilizing two cameras to monitor on-road activity. EyeSight provides four different types of preventative assistance to the driver when it is needed most, warning and even aiding to avoid potential danger.

The 2022 Outback Wilderness is positioned in the middle of the Outback lineup and offers customers a level of versatility for those seeking adventure.

2022 OUTBACK: MODELS THAT COMPLEMENT YOUR LIFESTYLE

In addition to the new Outback Wilderness, the 2022 Subaru Outback lineup includes six additional trim levels in Canada.

Priced at just $31,195, the Outback Convenience offers an extensive list of standard features, including Symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive, EyeSight with Lane Centring Assist, a unique infotainment system that utilizes dual seven-inch touchscreens that split multimedia and HVAC controls, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, among many others. The Outback comes standard with a direct injection 2.5-litre SUBARU BOXER engine that produces 182 horsepower and 176 lb.-ft. of torque. Plus, it now gets a heated steering wheel for even more Canadian comfort.

The Touring trim adds 17-inch alloy wheels, auto-dimming side-view and rearview mirrors, a power tilting and sliding sunroof, a proximity key with push-button start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear selector, dual-zone automatic climate control (including rear ventilation), auto up/down on all windows, and Subaru STARLINK Connected Services with a free three-year trial subscription.

The Outback Touring also gets Reverse Automatic Braking and the Subaru Side/Rear Vehicle Detection (SRVD) system, which includes blind-spot detection, lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert, while upgrading the infotainment system to a vertically mounted 11.6-inch tablet-style touchscreen that incorporates vehicle, HVAC and multimedia controls. The Outback Touring is priced at $35,395.

Priced at $39,595, the Outback Limited adds Subaru's award-winning DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System (previously available on the Premier model). It features integrated navigation to the 11.6-inch infotainment system, as well as a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, leather upholstery, driver's seat and mirror memory function and adjustable driver's seat cushion length.

The Limited trim also adds a wireless phone charger, an eight-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, heated rear outboard seats, rear console HVAC vents, silver painted front and rear under-guards and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The Premier trim, meanwhile, is priced at $41,395 and adds Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a centre console-mounted CD player, front-view camera and power-folding satin chrome side-view mirrors.

For those looking for a balance of extra capability and performance, the Limited XT and Premier XT models brings with them the same features found in the Limited and Premier models, with the addition of the 260-horsepower SUBARU BOXER engine (found in Outback Wilderness). The Outback Limited XT is priced at $42,395, while the Premier XT is priced at $44,195.

2022 Subaru Outback Pricing Model MSRP Convenience $31,195 Touring $35,395 Limited $39,595 Premier $41,395 Wilderness $41,995 Limited XT $42,395 Premier XT $44,195

