MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) has announced pricing on the 2023 Impreza, which for the first time is available exclusively in hatchback form. The Impreza is available in Convenience, Touring, Sport, and Sport-tech, with the former three offering a manual transmission.

The 2.0-L BOXER engine with 152-hp and 145 lb-ft of torque comes equipped in all trim levels as does Symmetrical Full-Time all-wheel drive. Built on the Subaru Global Platform and employing an advanced ring-shaped reinforcement frame, the 2023 Impreza is built with safety and capability at the forefront.

On models equipped with the Lineartronic CVT, two-mode SI-DRIVE and EyeSight Driver Assist Technology are included, featuring Pre-Collision Braking, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist and Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert.

On the entry-level Convenience trim, starting at $23,295, drivers can stay engaged with a five-speed manual transmission with hill start assist. Standard features include fog lights, rearview camera, fully automatic halogen headlights, LED combination taillights, body-coloured door handles and power-adjustable, foldable, and heated mirrors. Inside features ISO-FIX/LATCH anchors in the rear seats as well as a rear seat reminder, prompting the driver to check before exiting the vehicle. Cloth seats and soft-touch surfaces provide comfortable contact points, and the 6.5-inch touch screen infotainment system comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Convenience with EyeSight gains a 4.2-inch colour multi-information display integrated into the gauge cluster, priced at $25,095.

Touring trim enhances ride comfort with a rear stabilizer bar, mounted directly onto the body as opposed to the sub-frame to further reduce vehicle body roll. Interior comfort is further elevated with chrome door handles, heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, a six-speaker audio system, SiriusXM satellite radio with Travel Link (free 3-month trial subscription included), automatic climate control, proximity key with push-button start, and a dashboard-mounted 6.3-inch colour multifunction display. LED fog lights, 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels and a body-coloured shark fin antenna shake up the exterior looks. The Touring trim comes well equipped and priced at $25,395.

Touring with EyeSight adds paddle shifters and gear position display to the CVT, offering a seven-speed manual mode. Remote engine start and stop is added to SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services for a starting price of $27,195.

On the $27,695 Sport trim, Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection is added to the suite of driving assist features, providing Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Sporty exterior accents include body-coloured side sill spoilers, LED steering responsive headlights and C-shaped daytime running lights, 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, and a power sunroof. Silver trim accents are featured on the dashboard and doors, along with silver accent stitching and aluminum alloy pedals. Premium cloth adorns the seating surfaces including the six-way power adjustable driver's seat. The infotainment system grows to incorporate an 8.0-inch touch screen and dual USB ports are added to the centre armrest.

Sport with EyeSight gains even more drivers assist features with Reverse Automatic Braking and High-Beam Assist, priced at $30,095.

The final trim, available exclusively with a CVT, is Sport-tech with EyeSight. Priced at $32,895, this range-topping trim adds active torque vectoring to the braking system alongside 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, chrome door shoulder moulding, chrome fog light surround, gloss black grille accents, and integrated LED turn signals in the door mirrors. Inside, silver trim accents are added to the instrument panel, seating surfaces are draped in leather, and the automatic climate system becomes dual zone. The 8-inch infotainment system gets equipped with GPS navigation and SiriusXM satellite radio with Travel Link and Traffic (free 3-month trial subscription included).

The 2023 Impreza rolls into dealers in all trims this fall.

TRIM TRANSMISSION PRICING CONVENIENCE 5MT $23,295 CONVENIENCE W/ EYESIGHT CVT $25,095 TOURING 5MT $25,395 TOURING W/ EYESIGHT CVT $27,195 SPORT 5MT $27,695 SPORT W/ EYESIGHT CVT $30,095 SPORT-TECH W/ EYESIGHT CVT $32,895

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

