SUBARU CANADA ANNOUNCES NEXT-GENERATION 2025 FORESTER

Sleek, new, contemporary interior and exterior design

EyeSight Version 4 with Wide-angle Mono Camera standard on all trims

Improved dynamic performance and refinement

New advanced technologies and features for added comfort and connectivity

Available wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto

New Emergency Stop Assist driver safety feature

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc., (SCI) today saw the reveal of the all-new 2025 Forester at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show. The sixth-generation SUV offers the most advanced features, modern design, and improved ride comfort in its history. The Forester has resonated well among Canadian SUV buyers, with one in four Subarus sold in the past 25 years being a Forester.

The 2025 Forester will be available in Convenience, Touring, Sport, Limited and Premier trim levels when it arrives in Subaru dealers nationwide in spring 2024.

All-New Exterior and Interior Design

The 2025 Forester has an all-new, sleek, contemporary design aesthetic while retaining the trademark looks of its classic, rugged predecessors. The front of the vehicle features a bold grille that merges into the compact LED headlights and creates an integrated shield effect. The SUV's bold shoulder lines emphasize height and strength, while its prominent wheel arches highlight its off-road capability. Front, side, and rear under guards are standard with colour finish according to trim level. The steep rear glass offers increased cargo capacity.

Several functional aerodynamic improvements enhance the SUV's performance and stability. An air outlet at the trailing edge of the front wheel opening allows air to exit from the wheel well more freely, contributing to reduced lift on the front tires and improved driving stability.

The interior of the all-new Forester features a prominent multimedia system with an integrated centre information display. Contoured dash elements and textured trim pieces are intelligently designed to avoid visible damage from daily use. A dark headliner also hides scuffs from loading/unloading passengers and cargo. Strategically designed pillars and generous glass area ensure an excellent all-around view from the inside. Rear dark-tint privacy glass is standard.

Structure and Safety

The Subaru Global Platform for the 2025 Forester has been enhanced with ten per cent stiffer torsional rigidity. A full inner frame construction with stronger welding techniques and additional structural adhesive (from 8 metres to 27 metres) contributes to better body rigidity and lighter weight. These updates deliver improved dynamic performance, a smoother ride and a quieter cabin.

Standard on all 2025 Forester models is the latest version of the award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The latest version of the EyeSight system features a wide-angle mono camera and operates more smoothly and quickly under a greater range of conditions. These improvements are thanks to a wider field of view, updated control software, and the addition of an electric brake booster. EyeSight can identify cyclists and pedestrians at intersections sooner and, when necessary, alerts the driver and applies braking to avoid collisions. Additional active safety features are available for Forester including Reverse Automatic Braking as well as Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

For the first time on a Subaru, Emergency Stop Assist activates if the driver becomes unresponsive to warnings while using Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist. The new standard safety feature will stop the vehicle, activate the hazard lights, and unlock the doors. If subscribed, SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services will then place a call to emergency services.

Automatic Emergency Steering is included on models equipped with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. This safety feature works with EyeSight and Blind-Spot Detection to assist with steering control to help avoid a collision within a lane at speeds slower than 80 km/h.

The DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System is available on Limited and Premier trims. The feature utilizes a camera angled at the driver's face and facial recognition software to monitor fatigue or lack of attention. DriverFocus also includes customizable driver profiles that can be linked to memory seat and side mirror positions.

For enhanced all-around situational awareness while parking, an available Surround View Monitor offers a 360-degree overhead view of the vehicle and its surroundings. The system combines images from four vehicle cameras to create a single image with a bird's-eye view of the area around the entire vehicle.

A standard Rear Seat Reminder is designed to help prevent child and pet entrapment by alerting the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.

Since its introduction in Canada for the 1998 model year, this iconic SUV has received numerous safety awards from trusted organizations including the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The outgoing Forester received the 2023 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK award. This marks the 17th consecutive year Forester has earned an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK (2007-2023) - more than any other small SUV. In addition, the outgoing Forester received the highest possible rating for front crash prevention from IIHS. Subaru anticipates the all-new 2025 Forester will continue to deliver exemplary safety performance.

Capability and Versatility

The all-new 2025 Forester was designed to combine the capability and versatility of a large SUV with the comfort and efficiency of a car. The 220-millimetre ground clearance for all Forester models is taller than many SUVs, yet it maintains a comfortably low step-in height for both front- and rear-passenger entry.

Standard across the model line is a revised Subaru Symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system with a faster response time, more agile handling, and better control both on- and off-road. Standard on Forester is X-MODE with Hill Descent Control, which maximizes wheel control on slippery surfaces and steep inclines. Forester Sport and higher trim levels upgrade to dual-function X-MODE for increased capability in a wider range of adverse conditions.

The versatile Forester features 60:40-split folding rear seatbacks. With both seatbacks down, the cargo area offers up to 2107 litres of useable space. The wide rear gate opening with low liftover height allows easy loading and unloading. Standard roof rails add more cargo-carrying options for adventures.

Performance and Handling

All 2025 Forester trim levels come standard with a 2.5-litre SUBARU BOXER engine delivering 180 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. Standard on all Forester models is a Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) with smoother and quieter performance. The Touring, Sport, Limited and Premier trims feature a manual mode with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters for the driver to control the transmission via eight preset ratios.

The SUV's drivetrain is further enhanced with standard Active Torque Vectoring and SI-Drive performance management system. The Convenience and Touring trims come standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, the Limited is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, and the Sport and Premier upgrade to 19-inch alloy wheels.

The 2025 Forester's steering is enhanced with a version of the WRX's dual-pinion electronic power steering rack, providing a more direct and natural steering feel and greater responsiveness.

Comfort and Convenience

The cabin also benefits from an enhanced focus on the passengers and their interaction with the vehicle. The Forester offers ample head and leg room, and a more supportive front seat design increases overall comfort and minimizes fatigue. The front seats also feature slimmed-down shoulder areas for better visibility and access to the rear seats. With a concentrated effort on sound dampening, the all-new SUV has a quieter and more comfortable cabin including a 39 per cent reduction in the rate of noise attenuation from the roof panel.

The vehicle's climate control system has been updated to focus on occupied seats (vs. entire cabin) for improved comfort and fuel economy. Dual-zone climate control is standard across the model line.

Available for the first time on a Subaru model, a new kick sensor-activated Hands-Free Power Rear Gate enables owners to open and close the rear gate automatically simply by placing their foot under the rear bumper cover.

All trim levels feature a comprehensive list of standard features including Remote Keyless Access, wiper de-icer, Steering Responsive LED Headlights with High Beam Assist, heated front seats, rear USB A and C ports, and power door locks, windows and side mirrors.

Additional available comfort features include a wireless phone charger in the center console, rain-sensing wipers and ventilated front seats.

New standard heavy-duty utility hooks in the rear cargo area offer a wider range of solutions for hanging points, lifestyle accessories and more. There are a total of eight locations, three on each side of the cargo space and two on the rear gate.

Subaru In-Vehicle Technology

For the first time, the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch infotainment system is available for Forester. The 11.6-inch high-resolution tablet-style touchscreen is equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto with a full-screen display. The multimedia system also works as a center information display with combination meter integration and on-screen controls for audio, climate and vehicle functions. Additional features include Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity, AM/FM stereo, rearview camera, SiriusXM functionality (3-month free trial), HD Radio, and over-the-air updates.

The 11.6-inch infotainment system with navigation is also available and includes voice-activated navigation with Subaru Live Traffic (1-year trial subscription). The navigation system includes what3words (W3W) integration, an innovative location technology that provides a simple way to communicate precise locations using just three simple words.

Standard on the Convenience trim is dual 7.0-inch high-resolution touchscreens. The top screen controls smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity, AM/FM stereo, rearview camera, SiriusXM (3-month free trial), and HD Radio. The bottom screen provides controls for climate and vehicle settings.

The available SUBARU STARLINK Safety and Security Connected Services offer SOS Emergency Assistance, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, Maintenance Notifications, Monthly Vehicle Health Report and Diagnostic Alerts, Stolen Vehicle Recovery Service and Vehicle Security Alarm Notification. Available convenience features include Remote Lock/Unlock, Remote Horn and Lights and Remote Vehicle Locator. New services for Forester include Valet Mode and Remote Vehicle Configuration. Models with 11.6-inch infotainment systems also include wireless charging.

Pricing for the all-new 2025 Subaru Forester will be announced closer to its on-sale date in spring 2024.

About Subaru Canada , Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

