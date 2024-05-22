Sleek, new, contemporary interior and exterior design

Improved dynamic performance and refinement

New advanced technologies and features for added comfort and connectivity

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc., (SCI) announced pricing of the next-generation 2025 Subaru Forester. The Forester has long stood at the core of the Subaru lineup and with changes to the design, dynamic performance, and added technology, this generation brings more refinement and premium features to the nameplate.

SUBARU CANADA ANNOUNCES 2025 FORESTER PRICING (CNW Group/Subaru Canada Inc.)

Powering all trim levels is a 2.5-litre SUBARU BOXER engine delivering 180 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. Standard on all Forester models is a Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) with smoother and quieter performance. Standard across the model line is a revised Subaru Symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system with a faster response time, more agile handling, and better control both on- and off-road.

Standard on all 2025 Forester models is the latest version of the award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The latest version of the EyeSight system features a wide-angle mono camera and operates more smoothly and quickly under a greater range of conditions. These improvements are thanks to a wider field of view, updated control software, and the addition of an electric brake booster. EyeSight can identify cyclists and pedestrians at intersections sooner and, when necessary, alerts the driver and applies braking to avoid collisions. Additional active safety features are available for Forester including Reverse Automatic Braking as well as Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

For the first time on a Subaru, Emergency Stop Assist activates if the driver becomes unresponsive to warnings while using Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist. The new standard safety feature will stop the vehicle, activate the hazard lights, and unlock the doors. If subscribed, SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services will then place a call to emergency services.

Starting at $33,495, the Convenience trim comes incredibly well equipped with fully automatic LED steering responsive headlights with High Beam Assist, dual-zone automatic climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels, integrated rear roof spoiler, LED combination taillights, power-adjustable, foldable and heated door mirrors, wiper de-icer, and raised profile roof rails. Inside, a dual 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 360L (3-month free trial), Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality comes standard along with rear seat USB A and C ports and LED cargo lights. Heated front seats are standard and all seating surfaces are adorned in cloth.

In the Touring trim, priced at $38,495, dark grey grille accents and LED fog lights are added. Door mirrors become body coloured and gain auto-dimming and approach lighting features as well as the addition of a large power-sliding sunroof with sunshade. Proximity key with push-button start improves convenience and the infotainment system grows to an 11.6-inch tablet style with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay. Subaru STARLINK Connected Services are included (3-year free trial) and a wireless phone charger is added in the centre console. Rear vents are put on the centre console to provide additional climate control for rear occupants. The rearview mirror becomes auto-dimming with HomeLink and compass and a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel keeps Canadian fingers toasty on colder drives. The driver's seat gains 10-way power adjustability and all seats feature a premium cloth seating surface. In the cargo area, a tonneau cargo cover is included and for the first time on a Subaru, a hands-free kick sensor allows for opening and closing of the power rear liftgate, even when your hands are full.

Revamped for 2025, the Sport trim, marked with a Sport badge on the rear, trades the former orange accenting for bronze, featured on the bumpers, rocker panels, dashboard, steering wheel, and seat stitching. New 19-inch wheels with 15 spoke design are also finished in bronze while gloss black accents feature on the grille and low-profile roof rails. SI-DRIVE with Sport# and a sport-tuned suspension with Stablex dampers offer a more engaging drive and X-MODE adds dual function settings. Gloss black door mirrors feature integrated LED turn signals. Inside, seats are covered in all-weather soft touch material and a premium 11-speaker Harman Kardon system is included. Sport trim starts at $40,995.

Moving into the Limited, priced at $42,995, the infotainment system gains GPS navigation with What3words and Subaru Live Traffic (1-year free trial). DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System with hand gesture temperature control is also added for increased safety. Memory function is implemented in the driver's seat with mirror synchronization and the front passenger seat has 8-way power adjustment. Seats are adorned in leather and the rear contoured bench features one-touch flat-folding 60/40 seatbacks and outboard heating. 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels are finished in a two-tone machined colourway and headlights feature LED daytime running lights and turn signals. Additionally, wipers have rain-sensing functionality and door mirrors gain a passenger-side reverse tilt feature while the grille adds dark grey accents.

Rounding out the lineup is the Premier trim, priced at $44,995. Externally the Premier trim adds gloss black accents on the door mirrors, lower cladding, low-profile roof rails, and front grille, which also features chrome. 19-inch alloy wheels with a 15-spoke design have a two-tone machine finish. Inside, seating surfaces are upgraded to a leather and Ultrasuede combo and available in black or brown, depending on exterior paint choice. The gloss black accents continue on the dashboard while brown is added to the door trim and accent stitching when paired with the matching seating option. Ventilated front seats improve comfort and a surround-view monitor provides a 360-degree view around the vehicle.

The 2025 Forester is available early summer.

Trim Level MSRP EVP* Convenience $33,495 $36,333 Touring $38,495 $41,333 Sport $40,995 $43,847 Limited $42,995 $45,847 Premier $44,995 $47,847

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada.

