SUBARU CANADA ANNOUNCES 2024 IMPREZA PRICING

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) has announced pricing for the hotly-anticipated 2024 Impreza, benefitting from a complete redesign and improved driving dynamics, performance, and technology. The Impreza will be available in four trim levels: Convenience, Touring, RS, and Sport-tech.

A recent recipient of the Canadian Black Book 2023 Best Residual Value Award for the 'Car: Main' category, the Impreza aims to continue to offer long-lasting value as it enters this new generation.

Standard on the all-new model is the updated award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, featuring a wide-angle mono camera that increases the field of vision and detection performance of pedestrians and cyclists. This next-gen EyeSight system includes and enhances the features of pre-collision braking, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision throttle management, lane centring assist, lane keep assist and sway warning and lead vehicle start alert.

All trims come equipped with Subaru Symmetrical Full-time All-wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, and a Lineartronic CVT.

Convenience

The entry-level Convenience trim, starting at $26,795, comes well-equipped with a 152-hp 2.0-litre Subaru BOXER engine and a dual 7-inch touch-screen infotainment display with SiriusXM satellite radio with Travel Link (free 3-month trial subscription included), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Automatic, dual-zone climate control keeps every occupant comfortable with cloth seating surfaces and heated front seats. Fully automatic LED steering-responsive headlights with high-beam assist are now standard, ensuring maximum visibility when driving at night. When moving in the opposite direction, a rearview camera and power-adjustable, foldable, and heated door mirrors keep things clearly in view.

Touring

Moving up to the Touring trim, starting at $29,995, an 11.6-inch tablet-style touch-screen infotainment system – a first for Impreza – is now equipped. This new infotainment unit brings wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Subaru STARLINK Connected Services (free 3-year trial subscription included). Connectivity is increased with both a USB-A and USB-C port offered in the front and the rear. Integrated LED turn signals are added to the door mirrors and LED fog lights get equipped. Inside, premium cloth seating surfaces, red accent stitching, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, a leather CVT shift boot and a leather-wrapped gear selector heighten the experience. A proximity key with push-button start and welcome lighting also gets added to increase owner convenience. Notably, the Touring trim gains Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD), adding Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. SI-Drive, paddle shifters with an 8-speed manual mode and 17-inch gloss black aluminum alloy wheels add a touch of sportiness to the trim.

RS

The RS marks the return of the model's premier enthusiast-focused trim level. The 2.5 RS debuted in 1998 and was the precursor to the WRX in the North American market. The new RS trim comes standard with a powerful 2.5-litre BOXER engine paired with a Lineartronic CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters. The RS trim offers unique exterior trim elements including RS badging on the front doors and rear hatch, 18-inch alloy wheels in a black finish, and black finish on the front grille, side spoilers and side mirrors.

The cabin of the RS is further distinguished by gunmetal and simulated carbon fibre interior trim accents as well as sport front seats in black cloth with red cloth bolsters and carpeted floormats featuring the RS logo. Aluminum alloy pedals, a premium 10-speaker Harman Kardon system with subwoofer and amplifier, and analog gauges with red illumination and accents make it unmistakable which trim you are in. The RS starts at $31,795.

Sport-tech

Exclusive to Canada, the Sport-tech trim, starting at $34,795, provides a touch of refinement and even more technology and safety features to the sporty hatchback. Leather seating surfaces, silver grille accents and 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels set the trim apart while technology enhancements include navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio with Travel Link and Traffic (free 3-month trial subscription included), What3words functionality, and a point of interest feature added to Subaru STARLINK. DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System (DMS), Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB), and emergency automatic steering are included in Sport-tech to enhance driver and occupant safety. Along with the RS trim, Sport-tech receives a tonneau cargo cover and power-tilting and sliding sunroof with a sunshade.

Trim MSRP Convenience $26,795 Touring $29,995 RS $31,795 Sport-tech $34,795

