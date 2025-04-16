Range increased by more than 25% compared to previous Solterra EV models

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc., (SCI), today saw the unveiling of the all-new 2026 Subaru Solterra EV at the 2025 New York International Auto Show. First debuted in 2023, the new Solterra all-electric SUV adds significant improvements to overall driving performance, efficiency, styling, and cabin comfort. The 2026 Solterra comes with with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a suite of Subaru EyeSight driver-assistance technologies. An all-new, 14-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility comes standard.

Upgraded All-Electric Platform

The new 2026 Subaru Solterra is powered by a 77.0-kWh lithium-ion battery, providing an estimated range of approximately 450 kilometres*, up more than 25 per cent compared to the outgoing model. Thanks to a newly added battery preconditioning system, when navigating to a charging station or activated by the driver, the Solterra's battery works to maintain optimal charging temperature, especially in cold weather.

A new all-wheel drive system integrates independent front and rear motor outputs for improved driving performance on- and off-road. The front and rear motors are managed with an improved controller, enabling more flexible drive power distribution and drive power control in wet and dry conditions.

Compared to the outgoing 2024 Solterra AWD, the 2026 Solterra receives a more powerful front and rear motor to make 338 horsepower, a 57 per cent increase in power. The Solterra can rocket from 0-100 km/h in less than 5 seconds.

The 2026 Solterra's new high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack charges from 10% to 80% in approximately 35 minutes* with DCFC at speeds of approximately 150 kW. Standard NACS charging ports allow Subaru EV owners to charge at more than 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America**. At home, the Solterra offers convenient Level 1 or Level 2 charging compatibility with an improved 11kW onboard charger.

Pure EV All-Terrain Capability

The new 2026 Subaru Solterra with Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system provides increased capability off-road. X-MODE Dual-Mode System with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes with Grip Control and Downhill Assist Control offer confidence in low-grip or off-road conditions The 5-seat SUV includes 210 millimetres of ground clearance for genuine off-roading – a Subaru hallmark and best in class among small electric SUVs.

Refinements to the suspension and electric power steering have been made for better handling and responsiveness. New all-wheel drive control predicts the load applied to the front and rear tires and optimizes power distribution and suspension to reduce roll and sway, giving a better sense of control and a smoother ride.

Improved Technology

The new 2026 Subaru Solterra adds several significant technology improvements for driver and passenger comfort. An all-new 14-inch Subaru Multimedia touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility quickly relays entertainment, weather, and vehicle information. New, wireless 15W smartphone chargers for the driver and front passenger are standard and rear, high-power USB-C charge points keep devices ready while on the go.

The Solterra also includes a suite of EyeSight driver-assist technologies including Pre-Collision Braking, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitors, Lane Departure Alert, a panoramic view monitor, Emergency Stop Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, and more.

Sophisticated Styling

The front of the new 2026 Solterra debuts an all-new Subaru EV lighting signature with a six-star illuminated logo, redesigned headlamps, a new front bumper design, and newly designed 20- and 18-inch wheels. Around the back, a new rear badge, rear gate garnish, and spoiler bring a distinctive nighttime lighting presence and improve aerodynamic performance.

Inside, the Solterra's bright cabin is enhanced by a low-centre touchscreen and an open greenhouse for a better view of the road ahead. Metallic finishes along the dash emphasize the horizontal themes, and a wide centre console creates a centralized hub for devices and personal items for easy storage.

With certain colours, the 2026 Solterra features new body-colour wheel arch mouldings for a sleeker, urban look. Available 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels punctuate the Solterra's curb appeal, and available two-tone colour configurations add a unique touch to the capable SUV.

Pricing and detailed specifications for the 2026 Subaru Solterra will be available when it goes on sale later this year.

* Based on estimations from best engineering judgement in ideal conditions, final figures may vary.

** Anticipated in 2025, date to be determined.

