SUBARU CANADA ANNOUNCES 2023 SOLTERRA EV PRICING

First Subaru battery-electric vehicle (BEV) to be launched globally

Up to 360 kilometres of range on a single charge

Standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Eyesight Driver Assist Technologies

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) has announced pricing for the highly-anticipated 2023 Solterra, the brand's first global battery-electric vehicle. From inception, the Solterra SUV represents the future of Subaru and has been designed to stay true to its heritage with industry-leading safety and go-anywhere capability.

The 2023 Solterra features a 72.8 kWh lithium-ion battery with up to 360km1 of range and dual 80kW electric motors located at the front and rear axles. A CCS1 Combo charger enables Level One and Level Two AC and 100kW DC fast charging, the latter capable of delivering up to an 80 per cent charge in fifty minutes.

Subaru Solterra Connect keeps the driver informed and linked to their vehicle with four different available categories. Safety Connect (three-year trial subscription) allows advanced automatic collision notification, enhanced roadside assistance, SOS emergency service, stolen vehicle recovery and stolen vehicle immobilizer. Remote connect (three-year trial subscription) connects the driver to their vehicle to control the horn and lights, door lock and unlock, climate control pre-conditioning, and charging station locator with scheduling features. Service Connect (five-year trial subscription) provides maintenance alerts, service appointment scheduling, and a vehicle health report. Lastly, Drive Connect provides cloud-based navigation, remote destination, and an intelligent assistant when the available subscription is activated.

Electric Rugged Capability Comes Standard

Starting at $54,295 and qualifying for all Federal and Provincial rebates, where applicable, the Solterra AWD comes well equipped and incredibly capable with standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Dual-Function X-MODE with new Grip Control that incorporates hill ascent and descent assist for increased control when off-road. Power and Eco drive modes, when used in conjunction with S-Pedal Drive and regenerative braking, can help to maximize the available range and 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels feature aerodynamic covers to reduce drag. The fully automatic LED headlights, LED combination taillights, and rear underbody diffuser give the Solterra aggressive looks with a low and wide stance. Continued exterior features on the Solterra AWD include a rearview camera, wiper de-icer, and power-adjustable, foldable, and heated door mirrors.

Inside, a leather-wrapped tilt and telescopic steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, cloth seating surfaces and automatic heated seats come standard. A 7.0-inch digital gauge cluster with multi-information display and an 8.0-inch touch-screen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come connected to a 6-speaker audio system. The connectivity continues with dual USB-C ports in the front and a USB-A port in the centre console.

EyeSight Driver Assist Technologies are standard and include Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Emergency Driving Stop System, Road Sign Assist, Parking Support Brake, Lane Tracing Assist, and for increased passenger safety, Safe Exit Assist.

Luxury Package

The Solterra AWD benefits from a host of upgrades and enhancements when equipping the available Luxury package, priced at $4,100. Three cameras are added around the vehicle at the front, driver and passenger sides with the standard rearview camera combined to create the panoramic view monitor, a 360-degree view around the vehicle. Further upgrades include two-tone 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels with machine finish, LED fog lamps, power folding door mirrors with integrated LED turn signals and passenger reverse tilt, LED puddle lamps, low profile roof rails, rain-sensing headlight-linked wipers, and a split design roofline spoiler. Colour offerings are available in single or two-tone paint schemes.

The luxury appointments continue inside as the Solterra gains chrome interior door handles, StarTex interior and seating surfaces with silver accent stitching, power-adjustable 10-way driver's seat with memory settings and exterior mirror synchronization, heated rear outboard seats, heated steering wheel with auto function, auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink, and courtesy front door lights. The audio system includes a 12.3-inch infotainment and an 11-speaker Harman Kardon premium system. A wireless phone charger in the centre console and additional dual USB-C ports in the rear increase passenger connectivity. Advanced Park is added to the driver assist system suite to conclude the luxury enhancements.

Technology Package

The second package available for the Solterra AWD is the Technology Package, priced at $7,800. This features all the luxury package elements while adding a gloss black hood accent, rearview camera washer, panoramic fixed glass roof with power retractable sunshade, and chrome or black window trim on single-tone and two-tone exterior paint colours, respectively. Interior upgrades include ventilated front seats with auto functionality, ambient lighting, a smart rearview mirror with HomeLink, and a tonneau cargo cover.

Prepare for the 2023 Subaru Solterra, offering good, clean fun in every kilometre.

Package TOTAL Pricing SOLTERRA AWD $54,295 SOLTERRA AWD w/ luxury package $58,395 SOLTERRA AWD w/ Technology package $62,095

1 Based on Natural Resources Canada's (NRCan) approved guidelines. Refer to NRCan's Fuel Consumption Guide available at https://fcr-ccc.nrcan-rncan.gc.ca/en for more information. Full battery charge is required. Actual driving range will vary based, amongst others and non-exclusively, on driving and charging habits, weather and temperature, battery age, and vehicle condition. Battery capacity decreases with time and use. See owner's manual for details.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

