Subaru Canada Achieves Unprecedented Monthly Sales in September

Best month ever with 6,611 vehicles sold, up 39.0 per cent

Best month ever for Crosstrek

Ascent and Outback set new sales records for September

Quebec and Ontario celebrate best-ever monthly sales, Atlantic and Western regions have their best September ever

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) stays red hot in September as the brand sets its best-ever month on record in Canada! SCI retailed 6,611 units this month, which was bolstered by remarkable sales of Crosstrek, Ascent and Outback.

Subaru's sales performance marks the brand's best-ever month in Canada with the sales total marking a 39.0 per cent uptick compared to the same period last year. SCI continues to perform very well in the second half of 2020 and looks to continue its momentum into the fall months.

"We are proud of our banner month of September as we remain dedicated to supporting Canadians across the country," said SCI chairman, president and CEO, Yasushi Enami. "Our award-winning vehicle line-up and commitment to customer service is a powerful combination and we are happy to be providing our customers with the quality, safety and performance they have come to expect from Subaru."

Contributing to the record September, the Crosstrek had its best month ever. With a newly available 2.5L SUBARU BOXER engine, the compact SUV becomes even better and even more popular with customers. Crosstrek sold 2,576 units, marking a 57.9 per cent increase over the same month last year. The 2020 Ascent and the all-new 2020 Outback both had their best-ever September. The Ascent retailed 352 units, representing a 12.1 per cent jump from last September, while the Outback recorded 1,220 units sold, an 89.4 per cent surge over the same period in 2019. Also having strong months, the BRZ, Forester, Legacy and WRX STI nameplates all outperformed their sales totals from last September.

SCI had strong regional support across the country. Quebec and Ontario areas set best-ever monthly sales records respectively, while the Atlantic and West set their best-ever September months.





September 2020 6,611 Month's actual 4,755 Previous year (same month) 1,856 Difference 39.0% MTD sales vs. STLY 35,717 2020 YTD 42,048 2019 YTD -6,331 Difference -15.1% YTD sales vs. STLY 17,565 Q3 2020 14,644 Q3 2019 2,921 Difference 19.9% Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 94 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

