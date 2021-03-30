Subaru Announces Most Capable, Rugged Model Yet: The 2022 Outback Wilderness

The new Subaru Outback Wilderness builds off a refined, yet dynamic exterior, adding design elements that boast a tough and rugged spirit. Wilderness offers a revised front grille within its new front bumper and a reworked rear bumper, larger wheel-arch cladding along with black exterior trim on door mirrors, window mouldings, roof rails, front grille and badging. Plus, a black hood decal is included to minimize sun glare on bright, off-road trails. It stands on new all-terrain tires (225/65 R17) that provide even more grip, accentuated with white lettering and matte-black finish alloy wheels. LED hexagonal fog lamps are added for additional visibility, illuminating rugged terrain. Finally, for added protection and peace of mind, the undercarriage features four skid plates in total: two under the engine, as well as skid plates under both the transmission and rear differential.

MORE CAPABILITY THAN EVER BEFORE

Enhanced off-road performance is front and centre for the new Outback Wilderness. Built with Subaru's core technologies, including Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive and a horizontally opposed SUBARU BOXER engine, the Outback Wilderness maintains balance and comfort on or off road. The all-new Outback Wilderness features a 2.4L, 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER engine with direct-injection and turbocharger that provides 260 horsepower. An off-road suspension design provides an increased total ground clearance of 241 millimetres. Approach, departure and breakover angles are also increased over the standard model: 20.0-degrees (+1.4), 23.6-degrees (+1.9) and 21.2-degrees (+1.8) respectively. Body width has also been increased by 40 millimetres and front and rear tracks also widen slightly. The Wilderness also features fixed roof rails that offer 318 kilograms of static load capacity with 4-tie-down points, as well as front and rear tow-point covers that allow for ease of access. The turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engine provides 1,588 kilograms (3,500 lbs.) of towing capacity.

Then comes the X-MODE system, which complements Subaru's symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive. Enhanced control logic allows the system to operate at higher vehicle speeds, such as when driving down ice, dirt, mud, or gravel roads. This adds another layer of confidence and elevates the drive experience, especially on Canada's many challenging terrains. Also, the driver can now track roll angle information, which has been added to the X-MODE display screen.

COMFORT AND DRIVE UNCOMPROMISED

The Outback Wilderness' tough personality is no compromise for comfort while driving on everyday roads or when inside the cabin. The refined and spacious design of Outback's interior is the starting point, but Outback Wilderness combines a more durable makeup that is easy to clean with all-weather soft-touch upholstery and Wilderness logo embossed headrests. It features unique anodized copper-finish accents, black headliner and overhead trim, gunmetal interior trim, exclusive all-weather rubber floor liners, as well as rugged, alloy pedals. The addition of a front-view camera, which provides a near 180-degree view in front of the vehicle, helps to safely enter blind intersections or while conquering the toughest landscape. The interior also adds LED rear gate lamps, which improve lighting in the cargo area and a heated steering wheel for Canadian winters.

World-class safety is also no exception – the Outback Wilderness is built on Subaru's Global Platform and offers Subaru's most advanced safety systems, including enhanced preventative safety. All the Outback Wilderness' safety systems have been recalibrated for its exclusive equipment and specific handling characteristics. Subaru's standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology acts like a second pair of eyes, utilizing two cameras to monitor on-road activity. EyeSight provides four different types of preventative assistance to the driver when it is needed most, warning and even aiding to avoid potential danger.

The 2022 Outback Wilderness is expected to land at Subaru dealers this spring.

