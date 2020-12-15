Stuhini Samples 3.5 metres of 11.55 % Zinc, 0.28 % Copper, 117 g/t Silver at its Ruby Creek Project

The Silver Diamond and Copper Valley prospects are located in close proximity to the past producing Black Diamond Tungsten Mine, a northeast trending vein with reported tungsten, copper, gold and silver mineralization. The prospects coincide with electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic anomalies identified in the airborn SkyTEM survey conducted in the spring of 2020 (see June 12, 2020 news-release). Follow up prospecting, geologic mapping, outcrop sampling and diamond saw channel sampling has identified skarn mineralization consisting of disseminated to semi-massive pyrrhotite lenses with chalcopyrite, sphalerite, scheelite and galena. The prospects as well as the Black Diamond vein are hosted within metavolcanic and metasedimentary rocks of the Upper Paleozoic Cache Creek Complex in close proximity to alaskite of the Mount Leonard Boss, a small stock separated from the main body of the Late Cretaceous Surprise Lake Batholith.

The Silver Diamond prospect is located on the west side of the placer gold producing Boulder Creek and appears to be within the same northeast striking Black Diamond structure identified within the SkyTEM magnetics. A 22 metre long channel sample was taken from polished outcrop using a portable diamond saw. Highlights of sampling include 3.5 metres of 116.8 g/t silver, 11.55% zinc, 0.28% copper and 0.11% lead.

Eight grab samples were also taken from a 3 metre exposure, approximately 10 metres west of the channel samples. This is believed to be an additional horizon of skarn mineralization. Various grab samples from this outcrop returned assays as high as 1.22 g/t gold, 0.46% copper, 64.1 g/t silver and 0.25% tungsten oxide. Table 1 is a summary of the results for the Silver Diamond Prospect.

Channel

Sample From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (ppm) Zn (%) WO 3 (%) SDSKN-01 0 22 22 0.06 34 0.27 320 1.88 0.17 including 3.5 0.02 116.8 0.28 1148 11.55 0.01

Sample ID From To Length Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (ppm) Zn (%) WO 3 (%) 1869638 0 2.4 2.4 0.15 21.6 0.64 72 0.04 0.20 1869639 2.4 4 1.6 0.04 18.1 0.53 80 0.04 0.55 1869640 4 5 1 0.02 8.3 0.24 21 0.02 0.24 1869641 5 7 2 0.03 16.3 0.05 218 0.05 0.02 1869642 7 9 2 0.07 11.0 0.15 63 0.02 0.39 1869643 9 12 3 0.05 46.4 0.28 414 0.05 0.32 1869644 12 13.3 1.3 0.04 5.5 0.09 67 0.02 0.01 1869645 13.3 14.5 1.2 0.07 25.7 0.38 504 0.07 0.11 1869646 14.5 15.5 1 0.24 11.6 0.30 143 0.20 0.13 1869647 15.5 18.5 3 0.01 1.5 0.06 20 0.04 0.01 1869648 18.5 19.5 1 0.04 206.0 0.48 1800 21.20 0.01 1869649 19.5 21 1.5 0.03 123.0 0.32 1000 12.28 0.00 1869650 21 22 1 0.01 18.4 0.04 719 0.82 0.00 1997490 Grab sample 0.40 33.0 0.47 121 0.01 0.21 1997491 Grab sample 0.67 47.8 0.08 998 0.05 0.15 1997492 Grab sample 0.68 28.7 0.04 501 0.03 0.09 1997493 Grab sample 0.03 41.8 0.15 957 0.23 0.25 1997494 Grab sample 0.75 64.1 0.03 1748 0.06 0.15 1997495 Grab sample 1.22 8.5 0.02 202 0.01 0.18

Table 1 – Sample Results from the Silver Diamond Prospect

The Copper Valley prospect is located north and east of the Black Diamond Tungsten Mine. Additional mapping, propecting and sampling was conducted in this area, following up on results reported earlier in the season (see June 29, 2020 news-release). Seven grab samples were taken from outcropping skarn mineralization, with multiple samples returning significant zinc, copper, lead and tungsten oxide values. Table 2 is a summary of the results for the Copper Valley prospect.

Sample ID Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (ppm) Zn (%) WO 3 (%) Sn (ppm) 1996452 0.09 5.0 0.38 16 7.71 0.38 10 1893090 0.01 136.0 1.28 2300 0.58 0.33 1061 1997336 0.04 42.4 1.08 105 0.28 0.28 202 1996453 0.02 13.5 0.68 10 2.23 0.14 387 1996457 0.03 4.0 0.03 8 4.67 0.06 190 1996463 0.05 33.5 0.66 47 0.29 0.14 324 1997334 0.02 154.5 0.42 5244 0.33 0.03 765

Table 2 - Sample Results from the Copper Valley Prospect

Dave O'Brien, Company President and CEO commented: "The Ruby Creek Project continues to generate numerous targets. The mineralization and electromagnetic anomaly observed at the Silver Diamond prospect deserves further exploration. Multiple comparable electromagnetic anomalies occur within the Copper Valley area and these are currently untested and under-explored."

QA/QC: Rock material was collected in poly bags and then transported to the Bureau Veritas sample preparation facility located in Whitehorse, Yukon Territory. Samples were crushed and then pulps were sent to the Bureau Veritas lab in Vancouver for assay. Four acid digestion and Ultratrace ICP-MS analysis for 59 elements and fire assay for gold, platinum and palladium was performed on all samples. Over-limit copper, lead, zinc and silver samples were analyzed by multi-acid digestion and ICP-ES (MA370). Over-limit tungsten was analyzed with lithium borate fusion XRF (XF750). All results have passed the QAQC screening by the lab.

Other Targets: The Company is presently compiling assay data as it comes in from other targets on the Project and will be reporting further exploration updates as these compilations are completed.

Ruby Creek Project: The 27,354-hectare Ruby Creek Project is road accessible and located 20 kilometres (km) east of Atlin, BC. There are 48 different documented mineral occurrences on the Property, of which 16 are gold-related, with 4 active gold placer creeks. The Property also hosts the historic Ruby Creek Molybdenum resource, which has an intact BC mines act permit. Stuhini has an option to acquire 100% of the Ruby Creek Project subject to a 1% Net Smelter Royalty.

The geological content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Wilkins, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada with its focus on the Ruby Creek Property located approximately 20 km east of Atlin, BC and the Que Property located approximately 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing in the Yukon Territory.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Such forward–looking statements concern the Company's strategic plans, timing and expectations for the Company's exploration and drilling programs, estimates of mineralization from sampling, and geological information projected from sampling results. Such forward–looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from sampling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of Covid-19 on the Company's ability to conduct exploration; performance of available laboratory and other related services; and future exploration costs. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward–looking statements as a result of the risk factors including: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of sampling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

For further information: David O'Brien, President & Chief Executive Officer, Stuhini Exploration Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: (604) 418-4019, Web: www.stuhini.com