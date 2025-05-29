RedMane Technology Names Nick Cronshaw to Sales Executive Role Focused on Global Health and Human Services Solutions

CHICAGO, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- RedMane Technology appointed Nick Cronshaw to a Sales Executive position focused on advancing the company's work in Health and Human Services (HHS). In this role, Cronshaw will be responsible for expanding RedMane's market leadership in HHS solution delivery across Canada and strengthening collaboration with public agencies.

Cronshaw brings more than 20 years of experience in the HHS field, having delivered outcome-focused social services solutions across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand. His work spans a wide range of areas including child welfare, benefit and program delivery, workers' compensation, adult services, disability, pensions, and education services.

"Nick's deep global experience and domain expertise align directly with RedMane's mission to deliver technology solutions that improve lives," said Sudo Sarkar, General Manager at RedMane in Canada. "His ability to lead complex, multi-jurisdictional initiatives will be key as we continue to grow our HHS offerings and help our clients achieve meaningful, measurable outcomes."

Prior to joining RedMane, Cronshaw spent over two decades at Cúram Software, most recently part of Merative. "I'm energized by the opportunities ahead at RedMane and look forward to contributing to the company's mission and the clients we serve," said Cronshaw.

Since 2000, RedMane has created solutions to help health and human services organizations implement, modernize, and optimize systems for child support, child welfare, and critical case management. RedMane has also successfully developed systems for adult protective services, benefits eligibility, veterans' services, student loans and financial aid sectors for client partners throughout North America. For more information, visit RedMane.com .

