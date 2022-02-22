Stuhini Identifies High-Grade Silver Mineralization at Silver Surprise and Daybreak, Sampling up to 16,030 g/t Silver

Three mineralized structures were found within approximately 200 metres (m) of the silver-bearing quartz vein identified in a 2020 sample which assayed up to 14,179 grams/tonne silver (" g/t Ag ") and 1.49 g/t gold (" Au ").

") and 1.49 g/t gold (" "). 57 rock samples collected with assay results up to 16,030 g/t Ag.

17 of the samples graded over 1,000 g/t Ag with 10 samples grading over 5,000 g/t Ag.

The high-grade silver-bearing quartz vein discovered in 2020 was traced for an additional 200 m .

Daybreak Highlights

31 rock samples taken with assay results up to 13,250 g/t Ag and 5.02 g/t Au.

2 of the samples graded over 1,000 g/t Ag.

Note that rock grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property.

The following table highlights some of the samples taken from the Silver Surprise area

Sample ID Sample Type Ag g/t Au g/t Pb wt% 9168 Felsenmeer 16,030 0.24 3.69 3866064 Felsenmeer 12,980 0.14 1.02 9167 Felsenmeer 11,440 0.45 2.08 1869173 Felsenmeer 8,980 0.57 4.47 3866063 Felsenmeer 8,522 0.31 2.22 1869172 Felsenmeer 8,098 0.47 1.73 3866069 Felsenmeer 7,542 0.19 2.29 3866066 Felsenmeer 7,242 0.36 4.5 1869185 Felsenmeer 6,583 0.43 3.1 3866071 Felsenmeer 5,110 0.33 4.05 3866067 Felsenmeer 4,022 0.22 2.46 3866068 Felsenmeer 3,996 0.22 5.09 3866060 Felsenmeer 2,856 0.16 3.53 1869184 Felsenmeer 2,798 0.21 1.76 3866061 Felsenmeer 1,940 0.13 1.22 3866070 Felsenmeer 1854 0.16 1.25 3866059 Felsenmeer 1,310 0.15 1.66 3866101 Felsenmeer 479 0.11 0.19

The following table highlights some of the samples taken from the Daybreak area

Sample ID Sample Type Ag g/t Au g/t Pb wt% 3866256 Subcrop 13,250 5.02 0.79 3866162 Subcrop 4,279 1.10 1.43 3866161 Felsenmeer 498 0.07 6.48 3866254 Subcrop 488 0.65 8.49 3866173 Felsenmeer 434 0.03 1.44 3866174 Felsenmeer 329 0.01 3.05 3866163 Subcrop 302 0.40 0.6 3866176 Felsenmeer 268 0.08 1.86 3866255 Subcrop 207 0.21 0.12 3866200 Subcrop 187 0.12 0.07 3866156 Subcrop 124 0.09 6.59 3866172 Subcrop 124 0.18 4.73 3866251 Felsenmeer 102 0.30 0.21

Dave O'Brien, Stuhini's President and CEO commented: "The discovery of additional high grade silver mineralization further exhibits the silver prospectivity of the Ruby Creek Tenures, particularly in the Silver Surprise area."

The veins at Silver Surprise and Daybreak strike NE-SW and are steeply dipping. The exact thickness of the mineralized zone is unknown at this time as most mineralization is observed as subcrop or felsenmeer, but is estimated to be between 0.5 m to 1 m wide based on the limited surface exposure. Mineralization consists of fine-grained sulfides and sulfosalts hosted in quartz-carbonate veins. These structures are being explored as sub-epithermal thermal systems that are thought to be the roots of intermediate sulfidation epithermal systems.

At Silver Surprise, three mineralized structures were found within approximately 200 metres ("m") of the silver-bearing quartz vein identified in 2020. One of the three parallel veins was found 100 m NW of 2020 discovery vein. The two other parallel veins were found approximately 100 m and 200 m SW of the 2020 discovery vein. Each of the three veins were traced on surface for approximately 100 m.

At Daybreak, two well mineralized structures were found within approximately 200 m of a 477 g/t Ag sample taken in 2019 and were traced on surface for 800 m and 200 m. A third silver-bearing quartz vein was discovered approximately 800 m to the NE and was traced on surface for 300 m. A fourth silver-bearing quartz vein was discovered approximately 150 m ENE of where 2020 sampling yielded assays of 772 g/t Ag and was traced on surface for 100 m.

Ruby Creek Molybdenum Resource Update: the resource update is nearing completion (see News Release dated Nov 9th, 2021) and the Company expects to announce the update within the first quarter of 2022.

Stuhini has recently been utilizing the services of proactive investor to help communicate via video relevant news releases to the investment community and a brief video highlighting this release can be found on the Company website or by clicking the link below: Proactive Investor interview with Dave O'Brien, President & CEO of Stuhini Exploration.

QA/QC Protocol: Rock material was collected in poly bags and then transported to the Bureau Veritas sample preparation facility located in Whitehorse, Yukon. Samples were crushed, and then pulps were sent to the Bureau Veritas lab in Vancouver for assay. Four acid digestion and Ultratrace ICP-MS analysis for 59 elements and fire assay for gold, platinum and palladium were performed on all samples. Over-limit copper, lead, zinc and silver samples were analyzed by multi-acid digestion and ICP-ES (MA370). Over-limit tungsten was analyzed with lithium borate fusion XRF (XF750). Silver samples >1500 g/t were also analyzed by fire assay (FA530) and lead samples >10% with titration (GC817). Over-limit tungsten was analyzed with lithium borate fusion XRF (XF750). Conversion to WO3 % = W % x 1.2616. All results have passed the QA/QC screening by the lab.

Ruby Creek Project: The 28,631-hectare Ruby Creek Project is road accessible and located 14 kilometres (km) east of Atlin, BC. There are 48 different documented mineral occurrences on the Property, of which 16 are gold-related, with 7 significant gold placer creeks. The Property also hosts the historic Ruby Creek Molybdenum resource, which has an intact BC Mines Act permit. Stuhini has an Option to acquire 100% of the Ruby Creek Project subject to a 1% Net Smelter Royalty.

The geological content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Wilkins, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini, a mineral exploration company, is focused on exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada. The Company portfolio of exploration properties includes: the flagship Ruby Creek Property, 14 km east of Atlin, BC; the Que Project ,70 km north of Johnson's Crossing, Yukon; the South Thompson Nickel Project, 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba; and the Big Ledge Property, 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC.

