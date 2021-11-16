Febrile seizures, or convulsions associated with fever episodes, affect 2% to 5% of children age 0 to 5. Under certain conditions, these children are at risk of presenting cognitive difficulties as they develop.

As part of a doctoral project by Fanny Thébault-Dagher, who was assisted by postdoctoral fellow Morgane Robles for placental analyses, the researchers looked at three families of genes expressed in the placenta.

During pregnancy, the serotonin and stress hormone systems play a role in the development of the unborn baby's brain. Vascular regulators are linked to oxygen and nutrient transport.

The researchers are trying to find a link in humans between the mother, the placenta, and the baby—which they have found is a difficult triad to study. "We first studied these regulators in the placenta. So, it's important to systematically observe the placenta after pregnancy, whether normal or abnormal, since there may be predictive factors," said Professor Vaillancourt.

Maternal stress

In a previous study, Professor Vaillancourt observed that maternal stress was linked to changes in the expression of certain systems in the placenta. Dr. Lippé found that prenatal stress reported by the mother predicted an earlier age of seizure onset.

In animals, maternal stress during pregnancy may play a role in the severity of seizures after birth. "It is still difficult to make this connection in humans," said Dr. Lippé. "It's important to understand the mechanisms during pregnancy, since they may be associated with seizures after birth."

The team would like to do further research to validate their results on a larger cohort.

"Neurodevelopment begins the first day after conception, so it's essential that we understand the stages of growth that can lead to postnatal consequences," stressed Dr. Lippé.

About the study

The article "Febrile seizure incidence and age at first occurrence are associated with changes in placental normalized gene expression: the '3D' pregnancy cohort study," by Fanny Thébault-Dagher, Morgane Robles, Catherine M. Herba, Joey St -Pierre, Celia Brochen, Gina Muckle, Sonia J. Lupien, Jean R. Séguin, William D. Fraser, Cathy Vaillancourt, and Sarah Lippé, was published on September 20, 2021, in the Journal of Neuroendocrinology. This study was made possible thanks to the 3D Study (2,366 Québec mother/child dyads). Financial support was provided by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), Fonds de recherche du Québec — Nature et technologies, Fonds de recherche du Québec — Santé, and Fondation Jean-Pierre Hogue.

About INRS

INRS is a university dedicated exclusively to graduate level research and training. Since its creation in 1969, INRS has played an active role in Québec's economic, social, and cultural development and is ranked first for research intensity in Québec and in Canada. INRS is made up of four interdisciplinary research and training centres in Québec City, Montréal, Laval, and Varennes, with expertise in strategic sectors: Eau Terre Environnement, Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications, Urbanisation Culture Société, and Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie. The INRS community includes more than 1,500 students, postdoctoral fellows, faculty members, and staff.

Twitter

Facebook

About Université de Montréal

Deeply rooted in Montreal and dedicated to its international mission, Université de Montréal ranks among the top 1% of the world's universities and is considered the top comprehensive university in the Francophonie. Founded in 1878, UdeM today has 13 faculties and schools, and together with its two affiliated schools, HEC Montréal and Polytechnique Montréal, constitutes the largest centre of higher education and research in Quebec and one of the most important in North America. It has 2,300 professors and more than 70,000 students.

SOURCE Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS)

For further information: Audrey-Maude Vézina, Service des communications de l'INRS, 418 254-2156, [email protected]; Jeff Heinrich, Université de Montréal, 514 343-7593, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.inrs.ca/

