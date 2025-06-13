QUEBEC CITY, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Louis-César Pasquier as director of the INRS Eau Terre Environnement Research Centre. He takes up his new position today, building on his experience as interim director since last October.

Louis-César Pasquier appointed director of the INRS Centre Eau Terre Environnement (CNW Group/Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS))

Mr. Pasquier has shown commitment and determination throughout his 16 years with the organization. Successively a student, research professional, and then professor since 2017, he has distinguished himself through his work in environmental decontamination, CO2 sequestration and recovery, as well as through his scientific and administrative leadership.

His vision for the ETE Centre is based on an ambitious and impactful scientific program, consistent with INRS's strategic orientations. He aims to strengthen the Centre's influence in environmental sciences through an innovative program, support for the next generation of professors, and greater openness to the community.

"With his deep roots in the ETE Centre and his inclusive and inspiring approach, Louis-César perfectly embodies the momentum that the scientific management team seeks to create," said Isabelle Delisle, Scientific Director of INRS. "He will actively contribute to strengthening synergies between the centres and bringing promising initiatives to life within our research ecosystem."

Mr. Pasquier believes that INRS must modernize its management practices to better support research and he is committed to promoting a work environment based on trust, a sense of belonging, and pride, while recognizing the essential role of support staff. He intends to emphasize the importance of teamwork, based on his conviction that we must join forces in order to build the Centre's future. As director, he will also place a strong emphasis on student training, the broad application of research results, and the Centre's impact, particularly through scientific mediation and public outreach activities.

"The appointment of Louis-César Pasquier is excellent news for INRS," said Luc-Alain Giraldeau, INRS Director General. "It reflects the quality and maturity of our internal leadership and ensures inspiring continuity for the ETE Centre. His strategic vision, rooted in the reality on the ground, will contribute to the growth and recognition of INRS on the national and international scene."

INRS is an academic institution dedicated exclusively to graduate research and training in strategic sectors in Quebec. Since 1969, as per its mission, it has actively contributed to Quebec's economic, social, and cultural development. INRS ranks first in Quebec in research intensity. It is made up of five interdisciplinary research and training centres located in Quebec City, Montreal, Laval, and Varennes, and Charlevoix, which focus their efforts on strategic sectors: water, earth, and environment (Eau Terre Environnement Research Centre); energy, materials, and telecommunications (Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications Research Centre); urbanization, culture, and society (Urbanisation Culture Société Research Centre); and health and biotechnology (Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie Research Centre), and Sustainable Ruralities (a center currently under development). Its community includes nearly 1,500 members, including students, postdoctoral fellows, faculty members, and staff.

