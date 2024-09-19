So, you've decided to study abroad for a semester, a year, a whole degree; now what?

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has travel information for over 230 destinations updated regularly at travel.gc.ca. There is information about security, entry and exit requirements (including visas), laws, culture and more that you should consider, as well as contact information for emergency services and the Canadian offices serving each destination.

There is also general information and advice to help Canadians prepare to live abroad and eventually return home and general travel advice for students and youth.

Here's some of what you can find on travel.gc.ca for the top study abroad countries for Canadians:

United States of America (U.S.)

The U.S. is the most popular study abroad destination among Canadian youth. Nearly 28,000 students headed south of the border in 2023.

To study in the U.S., you don't need a visa if you are a Canadian citizen, but you do have to register for SEVIS, a U.S. student tracking system.

It's also important to remember that cannabis is prohibited federally in the U.S.; you may be denied entry or prosecuted if you try to bring it across the border, even accidentally.

Canadians in need of consular assistance can contact the Canadian embassy in Washington D.C. or the nearest Canadian consulate. For local emergency services, dial 911.

Full Government of Canada travel advice for the United States.

United Kingdom (U.K.)

The U.K. is the most popular European destination for Canadian students, with around 7,500 heading across the pond to the U.K. in 2023.

If you plan on renting a car in the U.K., remember that they drive on the left side of the road and there is a congestion charge in central London.

You can stay in the U.K. as a student for up to 6 months without a visa if you have Canadian citizenship, but for longer courses, you'll need to apply for a student visa.

For consular assistance, contact the High Commission of Canada in London or the closest Honorary Consul. For local emergency services, dial 999.

Full Government of Canada travel advice for the United Kingdom.

Australia

In 2023, almost 4,000 Canadian students made the long journey to study abroad in Australia.

If your course is longer than 3 months, Canadian citizens need to apply for a student visa; for shorter courses, you may only need a visitor visa.

Take care if you decide to go swimming – coastal waters can be dangerous and in certain areas, sharks, crocodiles, jellyfish and more can pose a risk. Specific requirements apply if you plan on diving or snorkeling, so do your research!

If you need consular assistance, contact the High Commission of Canada in Canberra or the Consulate General of Canada in Sydney. Dial 000 for emergency assistance.

Full Government of Canada travel advice for Australia.

France

Just under 2,000 Canadian students chose to study abroad in France in 2023 and it's the most popular destination for French-Canadian students.

Canadian citizens do not need a visa for courses less than 90 days, but for longer courses, you'll need to apply for a long-stay visa.

Keep in mind that in France, it is illegal to cover your face in public places and offenders risk a very high fine. There are no exemptions for tourists or for religious reasons.

Contact the embassy in Paris or the Honorary Consul nearest you for consular assistance. In case of emergency, dial 112.

Full Government of Canada travel advice for France.

Other popular study abroad destinations include Ireland and Germany.

Studying abroad can be a life changing experience, no matter where you decide to go. Travel safe and stay informed by checking out the Government of Canada information and advice for your destination at travel.gc.ca/destinations and registering your trip at travel.gc.ca/register.

Data Sources:

SOURCE Global Affairs Canada