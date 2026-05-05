An analysis finds expanding workplace access to virtual mental health care could cut economic costs by nearly one‑third

MONTREAL, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Expanding access to employer‑funded virtual mental health care could reduce the economic impact of mental health challenges in Canada by an estimated $22 billion annually, according to a new study. The cost-benefit analysis, conducted by economic research firm AppEco based on Dialogue's integrated care model, found that deploying employer-funded virtual mental health care could significantly reduce the economic burden of mental health issues in Canada by 29% while improving access to care for employees.

13x the ROI: The business case for virtual mental health care (CNW Group/Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.)

Mental health challenges affect about 1 in 5 Canadians, yet nearly half of those who meet the criteria for a mood, anxiety, or substance‑use disorder do not receive professional care. The report, 13x the ROI: The business case for virtual mental health care, evaluates the economic and societal impact of expanding access to employer-funded virtual mental health care. It found that increasing access to mental health care by just 10% through employer‑funded virtual services could reduce the number of untreated cases and help people get support sooner.

According to the report's economic model estimates, employer-funded virtual mental health care could deliver a return on investment (ROI) of up to 13-to-1, with the actual figure varying by industry, geography, wage level, and program engagement. For example, for a company with 500 employees, the analysis projects an average net gain of $635 per employee, per year. At a national level, the study estimates that mental health issues cost the Canadian economy about $76 billion annually, largely due to lost productivity. The analysis found that better access to virtual care could reduce average costs for treated individuals by more than 50%, as people are connected more quickly to the appropriate type of care.

"Mental health care must be accessible, timely, and integrated," said Dr. Marc Robin, Medical Director at Dialogue. "This analysis shows that when care is delivered through a coordinated virtual model, we not only improve outcomes for patients, but we also generate measurable benefits for employers and society. Expanding access is fundamentally about improving people's health, while also strengthening workplaces and the broader economy."

While the economic benefits are significant, the study highlights the human impact of expanding access. Virtual care reduces wait times, removes geographic barriers, and improves continuity of care, helping employees receive appropriate support earlier and more efficiently.

The study also examines the potential impact of employer‑funded virtual mental health care on governments, employers, and individuals, including changes to healthcare spending, medication costs, missed workdays, and productivity losses. By improving access and care coordination, virtual models can meaningfully reduce absenteeism and presenteeism, which together account for the majority of mental health–related costs in Canada.

"Our findings demonstrate that employer-funded virtual mental health care can generate net benefits at scale," said Julien Mc Donald-Guimond, Vice-President and Economist at AppEco. "By enabling earlier intervention and more efficient care delivery, the model reduces long-term costs while improving well-being. From both a public policy and employer perspective, the return on investment is substantial."

As mental health continues to be one of the most pressing health and economic challenges in Canada, the findings suggest that employer-sponsored virtual care models can play a critical role in strengthening workforce resilience, supporting public systems, and improving access to care nationwide.

Estimated Annual Economic Savings from Virtual Mental Health Care in Canada

Region Estimated annual economic costs of mental health issues Estimated annual economic costs with expanded virtual mental health care Estimated annual economic savings Estimated net economic gain per employee annually Canada (total) $76.01B $53.77B $22.2B $635 West $24.77B $17.49B $7.3B $649 Ontario $29.01B $20.52B $8.5B $616 Québec $15.74B $11.12B $4.6B $602 East $4.53B $3.20B $1.3B $582

Source: AppEco -- Cost‑Benefit Analysis of Employer‑Funded Virtual Mental Health Care in Canada

About Dialogue

Dialogue is Canada's leading virtual healthcare and wellness provider, providing timely, on-demand access to quality care. Through its team of in-house health professionals, it serves employers and organizations who prioritize the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Dialogue's Integrated Health Platform is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer, or tablet. Dialogue is the first and only virtual care provider to receive Accreditation with Exemplary Standing from Accreditation Canada, a third-party validation of the highest levels of safety, quality, and member experience.

About AppEco

AppEco is a consulting firm specializing in economic and strategic analysis. Our approach is to apply the principles and methods of economics and strategic analysis to a variety of business contexts and types of mandates, providing us with a broad and varied perspective that enriches all our consulting services. AppEco is recognized for its first-rate work, its emphasis on communication, its respect for customers and established standards, its environmental values, its frequent collaboration with other experts and its fair prices.

SOURCE Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.

For further information: Katherine Hackett, Specialist, Public Policy and Communications, [email protected] l 819-574-3503