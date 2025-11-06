Canada's premier virtual health and wellness platform sets a new standard for virtual mental health care

MONTREAL, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. ("Dialogue")'s virtual mental health triage and care model has received the Leading Practice certificate from Health Standards Organization (HSO) and its affiliate, Accreditation Canada . HSO is the only Standards Development Organization solely dedicated to health and social services, developing standards, assessment programs, and tools that promote quality and safety in care. This distinction celebrates people-centred, evidence-informed innovations that improve access, quality, and the overall care experience.

The Leading Practice recognition was based on six criteria, including but not limited to:

People-centred : Rooted in co-design and interdisciplinary collaboration, Dialogue's model empowers clients to shape their care through feedback and evaluation, supported by ongoing quality reviews and a dedicated Mental Health Committee.

: Rooted in co-design and interdisciplinary collaboration, Dialogue's model empowers clients to shape their care through feedback and evaluation, supported by ongoing quality reviews and a dedicated Mental Health Committee. Speed and sustainability: Dialogue's program ensures timely, appropriate mental health care by aligning practitioner support with symptom severity, optimizing outcomes and resources, while serving as a best-practice framework for virtual care.

Dialogue's program ensures timely, appropriate mental health care by aligning practitioner support with symptom severity, optimizing outcomes and resources, while serving as a best-practice framework for virtual care. Innovative/Transformative: It adapts proven stepped-care approaches to a virtual environment, tailoring support to each person's needs while maintaining the structure and effectiveness of in-person care.

"With growing demand and limited resources, we need care models that are both effective and efficient, delivering high-quality support Canadians can trust," said Dr. Stephanie Moynihan, Associate Medical Director at Dialogue. "This recognition reflects our commitment to innovation, measurable impact, and people-centred care. I'm proud to be part of a team shaping the future of virtual mental health support."

According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health , 1 in 5 Canadians experiences a mental illness each year. Access to mental health care remains a challenge in Canada, and even virtual solutions are limited by the shortage of practitioners. Dialogue's stepped-care model bridges this gap, helping members achieve faster improvements in mental health outcomes while ensuring resources are used efficiently. Within the first 30 days of care, members experienced a 40% improvement in mental health scores. The company's ongoing goal is to deliver the best possible member experience by combining clinical excellence with accessibility.

Dialogue goes beyond adapting existing frameworks; it redefines how evidence-based mental health care is delivered virtually. By embedding clinical decision tools, structured triage, and continuous quality oversight into its digital platform, Dialogue aims to ensure that each member receives the right level of care quickly and effectively. The result is a program that maintains the rigour of in-person treatment while expanding access through virtual delivery, which reinforces the potential of virtual care to provide high-quality mental health services at scale while remaining grounded in evidence-based practice.

In March 2025, Dialogue became the first and only virtual care platform to receive Accreditation with Exemplary Standing from Accreditation Canada , reaffirming its leadership in defining the future of virtual care in Canada.

About Dialogue

Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through its team of health professionals, it serves employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Dialogue's Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet. Dialogue is the first virtual care provider to receive Accreditation with Exemplary Standing from Accreditation Canada, a third-party validation of safety and the highest-level quality of care. In October 2023, Sun Life acquired Dialogue, which now operates as a standalone entity as part of Sun Life Canada. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.dialogue.co .

